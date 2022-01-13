Confirmed exit date and time

When and when will Episode 2 of Season 1 of the fantastic new animated series My Dress-Up Darling be released in the online world?

The winter anime slate is here and with it comes the release of countless new series.

While the slate may be dominated by Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 and Demon Slayer: The Entertainment District Arc, there are plenty of other titles vying for your attention.

Arguably the biggest splash of opening weekend came from the new CloverWorks series, My Dress-Up Darling, whose fans are already claiming to be one of the best shows of 2022!

So what date and time will My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2 release in the world and how many episodes will Season 1 consist of?

my darling in disguise | official trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 7586 my darling in disguise | official trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8oveGY6h6T8/hqdefault.jpg 935970 935970 center 13872

Where to stream My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling is available for streaming internationally via the Crunchyroll and Funimation platforms.

The new anime is available to watch online for free on both sites, but the new episodes will air a week earlier for users with premium subscriptions to either service.

Crisp offers a 14-day free trial, with a premium subscription starting at 6.50 per month up to 7.99 per month for the Mega-Fan option which allows offline viewing.

Funimation They also offer a 14-day free trial, with their premium plan currently priced at 4.99 per month.

This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> It might be too early, but for the first episode alone, I think My Dress Up Darling will be one of the best this season. There’s a lot of characterization in this episode, I’m absolutely in love with this anime. pic.twitter.com/AjAAk942mm Jab is sleeping (@jabstorm) January 8, 2022

My Dress-Up Darling episode 2: Release date and time

My Dress-Up Darling Season 1 Episode 2 is program out on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Saturday January 15the, 2022.

The new episode, titled Wanna Hurry Up, and Do It ?, will be available to stream online from the following international times, as both sites confirm weekly. program:

Pacific Time 8:30 a.m. PST

Eastern Time 11:30 a.m. EST

UK time 16:30 GMT

European time 5.30 p.m. CET

India Time 10:00 PM

Philippine Time 12:30 a.m. (January 16e)

Fans should note that the details outlined are only for the release date and time for premium users, with My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2 released for free the following week.

How many episodes are there in season 1?

The first season of My Dress-Up Darling will consist of 12 episodes, as confirmed by the Blu-Ray DVD Release in Japan and on the official website of the series.

Barring any unforeseen changes to the release of upcoming episodes, the season finale will air on Saturday, March 26.e, 2022.

Where to read the manga

If you want to get ahead of My Dress-Up Darling or if you want to take advantage of the original medium, why not try reading the light novel series?

At the time of writing, eight light novel volumes have been published in Japan, but only four of these volumes have been published in English by Square Enix.

Fans of the series can purchase both the print and digital versions from online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Indigo.

Volume Five is due out in English on April 26e, 2022, with the launch of volume six on August 9e, 2022.

By Tom Llewellyn [email protected]

In other news, will Dexter: New Blood return for season 2? Does the series only have one season?