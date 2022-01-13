Men’s violence against women is a problem for men, not women

Another woman died. Another man suspected of having killed her.

Another mother has to bury a daughter because we cannot raise our sons. Justice will not be served until every woman is safe from this violence, and that starts with us – with men.

If the best time to start solving this problem was a century ago, the second best time is now, but despite half the world living in fear, the will seems to be lacking.

Men kill women for various reasons: jealousy, rage, misogyny but above all they kill them because they can.

The company that means you and me – offers them little or no protection.

I have already written in these pages about teaching self-defense to women.

Most come up with fixed ideas of what they would do if a man attacked them by kicking him in the ball or having wrenches between his fingers and trying to hit him are two of the most popular.

Since nature quickly teaches us men how painful it can be, kicking a man in the ball is extremely difficult, our reflexes can stop or deflect even the most determined attacks.

And holding keys between your fingers while hitting someone will cause much more damage to the webbed skin between your fingers, and even your keys, than to any man.

It is if they even manage to react.

We hear about the fight or flight instinct all the time, but we never hear about the third f, which happens a lot more often than we want to admit.

Despite a lifetime of interest in boxing and martial arts and a few years of practicing, this has happened to me in violent situations.

I remember being punched in the head and the world had stopped, like I was outside of myself and my limbs were unresponsive. There was nothing. Nada.

Deep in any cortex controlling our most prehistoric survival responses, a signal was sent that being completely still was the best strategy.

Even after the next punch, my brain remained convinced it was right, and I lost a tooth as a result.

This is the response that often prevents victims of sexual violence from screaming, fleeing, fighting back.

A considerable number of women have told me that their strategy for survival is to resist to a point and then be done with it.

Is this what we want to be in 2022? A society and a world where women have to be prepared to accept this kind of physical and emotional violence just to have a chance to stay alive?

Before letters to the editor started pouring down the stairs, I know, I know, not all the men.

But if you’re a man reading this, ask yourself when was the last time I made a conscious decision to make a woman feel safe. based on his reading of a given situation?

The last part is important not because you wanted to appear like the friendly guy in the bus queue or hold the gym door open to let it go before you did, but because you saw something and thought, I Better make sure she understands that I’m not a threat here, and that means not making eye contact and going in another direction.

Because what we think of as hand-on-one elbow safety gestures, approaching someone in a bus queue is the opposite of making women feel safe.

If we do these things to feel better about ourselves, rather than them, it’s performative – and therefore perhaps even more intimidating.

If you’re a man, when was the last time you spoke in a pub when someone called a woman a bitch or a bitch or a geebag?

When was the last time you ran the risk of being told it was just a joke because you weren’t going to take it anymore?

The consequences, especially social ones, have a huge effect on our behavior, which is why you don’t come home and call your mother during Sunday dinner.

By shouting such things as they cross our paths, we begin to reset everyone’s expectations of what is acceptable.

All of these things, the selfish savior behavior, the language of misogyny, and most of all blaming this violence on women and not on men are what perpetuates a culture that allows some men (yes, d agree, not all men) to believe that they have a right to women, their attention, their affection, their love, their bodies and their lives.

We are not.

There is nothing in the world that women have to change to solve this problem. It is not their problem to solve.

This is my problem, and every man’s problem who reads this.

And it is time for us to tackle it.