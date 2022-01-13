Fashion
Fashion is getting faster and faster | Arts & Culture
For some, shopping for new clothes has only been considered an occasional activity, a run that only needs to be done a few times a year when we are too big for the clothes we have or when the seasons change. . However, dozens of fashion brands allow consumers to shop from thousands of styles and the latest fashion trends at incredibly low prices, barely breaching their bank account and making shopping a hobby. for countless people.
Fast fashion refers to the specific subgroup of clothing and product brands that replicate high-end models, frequently browsing the most popular trends at any given time and mass-producing them at extremely low costs. Brands like Zara, H&M, Forever 21, Urban outfitters, Shein and New trend are among the leading fast fashion companies in the market today.
I think the main draw in fast fashion is convenience and affordability, said Anne Marie Armstrong, UO sophomore student major in journalism. It offers a really inexpensive alternative to staying in fashion trends, which I see is of primary interest to students who are on tight budgets.
Fast fashion seems like a pipe dream for consumers, but the products of these companies create horrific impacts on the environment and are subject to questionable work ethics at the manufacturing level. Generally, these products are made with cheap and poor quality materials like polyester, nylon, and other man-made fibers that are not built to last, and as a result, consumers quickly throw away or give away these products once they inevitably fall apart. Fast fashion products can degrade in a very short time and therefore produce an incredible amount of waste. This highly unsustainable waste model has contributed to harmful effects on the environment, such as high carbon emissions, landfill waste and water pollution.
Besides the environmental dangers for which fast fashion is responsible, this industry is also known for its abusive treatment of workers known for the inhumane conditions that factory workers have to endure. Companies have constantly set up production sites in developing countries, like Bangladesh and China, knowing that people will have no choice but to work for any pay and in any conditions.
Workers are deprived of their basic human rights, working in dangerous environments and unsafe buildings with toxic chemicals that can severely impact their physical and mental health. They are also known to have extremely low wages, barely earn enough to survive and support their families, and are forced to work up to 14-16 hours a day, seven days a week, exhibited in the documentary by 2015 The real cost.
Despite the negative effects of the fast fashion industry on the environment and exploited workers, many students rely on these products for an affordable way to maintain their wardrobes.
While some students agree that fast fashion is a beneficial way to shop, many are also reluctant to support it knowing the consequences.
My personal opinion is to refrain from participating or supporting fast fashion because it’s easier for me to make sustainable purchases at thrift stores and cheaper too, Armstrong said. I also recycled old clothes which is a fun hobby and also guarantees that I will be the only one with that specific item.
Students also agree that it can be difficult to avoid these quick mode options, despite the detrimental effects.
I think the fast-paced fashion industry is terrible, but I still buy from these brands anyway, said Bobby Helgager, UO freshman and publicity major. The convenience and low cost along with the amount of options they have make it very attractive. I try to save money, but I hardly ever find clothes that I like in my size.
The debate on the subject is even more complicated when you consider the people who rely on these products for their cheapness.
I generally agree with those who are against the fast fashion industry, but like many others, I find it hard to make a sweeping statement against it, said Tricia Young, a sophomore student at UO. It offers a serious and viable option for people with low income or with accessibility issues to purchase clothes. So, although it is generally unsustainable and damaging to our environment, it cannot be removed without some kind of replacement for those who depend on it.
We call this questionable industry fast fashion for a reason: fast production, fast trend cycle, fast buying decisions, fast delivery, fast shipping, and fast decision to throw them away. There is no doubt that these products are a good option for college students looking for affordable clothing on a budget, but buying these products involves knowing the downsides and the impact.
