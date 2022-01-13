Carrie Bradshaw’s Norma Kamali Blue Dress Review

As the editors of POPSUGAR, we independently select and write things that we love and think you will like, too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

And just like that costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago needed six samples of the Norma Kamali blue dress that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wears in episode seven of the hit HBO series Max. This is the look she chooses for her first foray into the dating world (don’t pretend you weren’t wondering what she would wear …), and it’s not a bad choice. It’s fitted, perfect for layering, and is effortlessly sexy when paired with a silver Max Mara blazer, Aquazzura jeweled strap heels and a Paco Rabanne snake-effect metal clutch.

Wearing a “Carrie outfit” at any age emits that hallmark of mystique for which her character has become known.

“She really knew how to work the dress in that alleyway. The photo with the golden light behind her is a blanket! It’s the quintessential Carrie,” Rogers gushed over the phone. “It’s very editorial,” Santiago agreed during our conversation. And it’s . . . until she was throwing up all over the place. After a few too many drinks with his new love Peter (played by Jon Tenney), we quickly understand why the wardrobe team needed several more samples for the shoot. “Okay, who has six identical dresses after a pandemic?” Rogers laughed at the “stunt” they dressed Parker for in this scene. The media took note of the paparazzi photos on set ahead of the show’s premiere, and overnight the eye-catching blue number was apparently dubbed the “New Carrie Dress.” Since it retails for the relatively affordable price of $ 205 and is also available in a plethora of colors (FYI: Rogers initially tried to find it for Carrie in Pink), I had to give it a try.

Celebrity designer Norma Kamali explained that the Diana silhouette in question originates from the ’70s and has since been updated with a built-in bodysuit for more flatness and functionality. She especially likes him on Parker because of the way he moves on her body. “[Parker] continues to illustrate that it is possible to be in good shape at any age. She just proves that wearing it she’s timeless no matter what her age, “Kamali told me, confirming that the response to her brand and the ever-popular Diana (also recently worn by Miley Cyrus on SNL) has been wonderful.

Kamali’s favorite way to wear it is with flat sandals or chunky boots. However, when she sent me one, I took Carrie’s advice and opted for sandals, especially since at 5’1 “the dress fits me a bit long. Parker had the same problem. “The minute SJ tried in her dressing room between scenes, she was like,” This is totally going to work, I just want it to be a little shorter. ” And that was it. When I saw it on her I thought, everyone is going to compare it to that brownish t-shirt dress she wears with sunglasses on the street. It was so conscious of his body, and you could really see his toned body there. I just knew people were going to make that correlation, ”Rogers said, referring to the hot little mini from Sex and the city season two, episode 15, when Carrie has a date with Vaughn Wysel (Justin Theroux).

Image source: Moviestore / Shutterstock Above: Carrie Bradshaw wears her famous charcoal t-shirt dress in Sex and the city season two.

While its figure-enhancing quality may be one of the reasons everyone is so enthusiastic about the design, having worn it myself, I think there is something to be said as well. on its versatility and comfort. Thanks to the dress’s four-way stretch poly-lycra bodysuit, I could dance the night away at a wedding without having to worry about adjusting the neckline, breaking a strap that’s too thin, or feeling restricted . The gathered sides create a flowing, elongating look for your frame, so even if you make it shorter like Carrie did, it will still go perfectly with a blazer or, as Santiago prefers to call it, the soft, supple jacket. “We used this look a lot for the show, which to us is like the way you wear a denim jacket. It’s something you put on top of everything. It still looks great and stylish. But sometimes you need an extra layer if you’re in NYC, depending on where you’re going. You go out and it’s a little cooler, “he explained. I tried it with a few- a few of my coats ranging from casual to fancy, fitted to oversized and I loved it just as much.

While Kamali has transformed the Diana over the years, experimenting with different heights, finishes, and colors (some variations exclusive to some retailers), it still comes with an economy tag and in sizes from XXS to XL. I’d say he now offers a dose of Carrie’s confidence as well, and Rogers agrees. “I feel like people reacted to that blue dress like they did to the custom Missoni in the closet scene when she’s getting back from the heels. Because she shows off her body so much in these two silhouettes. , people really think to themselves, Ooh, Carrie comes outShe said, humming with excitement. After all, wearing a “Carrie outfit” at any age gives off that distinctive mark of mystique her character has become known for. Even after falling ill and suffering a wardrobe incident in the dress, you bet Carrie gets a second date.

