Arab Fashion Week to Host Special Edition for Men in Dubai in January







Men’s ready-to-wear collection by Slimi

Image Credit: Provided

Men will once again have the chance to shine on the stage with the third edition of Mens Arab Fashion Week in Asia, Middle East and Africa which will take place from January 28 to 30 at the Dubai Design District (d3). The Arab Fashion Council, in partnership with d3, says it aims to create opportunities and maintain an official platform for menswear designers in the region. The platform will strategically focus on the ready-to-wear element of the industry and expand the export of locally made garments across the world. The Arab Fashion Week-Men Fall / Winter 2022/23 program will feature local, regional and international designers from the United Arab Emirates, as well as Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Jordan, England and France. Among the featured designers, notable names from the UAE include star stylists Amato and Michael Cinco, as well as Anomalous. From Lebanon, the labels Tagueule, Maison du Mec, Emergency Room and Ahmed Amer will be present, while Jordan will be represented by Zaid Farouki. Libyans born in exile will also be included. Michael Cinco is one of the designers to present his collection at the event

Image Credit: Provided

The fashion shows will take place in person at d3 and will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. over the three days. They will also be broadcast virtually via Meta d3 is unlike any other design and fashion community in the world. We nurture a impactful creative community where international and local businesses share a common address, providing emerging designers with an unparalleled launching pad to a bigger and brighter future, said Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3) , in a press release. . It is part of the genetic makeup of rethinking the steady innovation that is our driving force. We are constantly on the lookout for new ways to empower our emerging creatives and catapult their unique ideas to great heights. The strategic partnership between the Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council paves the way for such opportunities, contributing to the sustainable development and growth of the region’s fashion industry, especially when it comes to ” broaden the narrative around men’s fashion. Our region is home to many great brands that are rewriting the rules of menswear and we are excited to bring them to a larger scale, she added. Arab Fashion Week-Mens presented by Dubai Design District and supported by powerful global partners is an acceleration platform to build and develop the creative economy and the menswear sector in the region, which is a testament to our commitment towards the principles of equality and progressive thinking, Mohammed Aqra, director of strategy for the Arab Fashion Council, said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/arab-fashion-week-to-host-special-mens-edition-in-dubai-in-january-1.84937297 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos