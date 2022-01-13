Fashion
2022 is Pearlcore, according to Pinterest and fashion experts
Getty Images
Your timeline is not wrong and, no, you haven’t time traveled; the year is 2022, but by fashion standards it could be the first ones, the 90s, or even the 80 years. It’s no secret that old fashioned trends are experiencing a renaissance right now, with everything from claw pliers to the dresses-over-pants return combo. But for the record, we are not exactly dress repeaters. Instead, we’ve reworked old favorites into our looks in a way that makes sense for our personal style. We have also replaced the singular ‘It’ elements with whole elements. aesthetic, kissing things like chalet core, fairy core, dark university, and, more recently, pearlcore in dressing.
Closets today look a lot less like wardrobes than mood boards, with an overall theme to suit individual tastes. And while 2020 and 2021 revolved around all that is whimsical and evasive, according to PinterestThe annual trend report provides an in-depth analysis of the search terms of its more than 400 million monthly users. Fashionistas are more than ready to dress up their everyday uniform. And, apparently, pearls have been named as the accessory and embellishment of choice.
According to its findings, the Pinterest report lists things like “pearl dress” and “pearl ring” as trending search terms, but the iridescent gem should be more than just a pretty detail, it will be a closet staple. Fashion expert Deni Todorovi weighed in on the emerging trend, insisting in Pinterest’s report that pearls, while often associated with a preppy aesthetic, will add “edge, texture” and a “gorgeous iridescent glow” to everything from the style of the street in red carpet looks.
HBO Max Carrie Bradshaw wearing pearls in And Just Like That.
Of course, pearls have always been at the center of fashion. The Oceanic Jewel has a rich history that for a long time was only associated with aristocrats and royalty.
“[Pearls] symbolized great wealth and exotic journeys “, celebrity stylist, Amanda sanders recount In the style. They were considered precious and rare until designer Paul Poiret created faux pearls, and Coco Chanel deemed elaborate costume jewelry acceptable for everyday wear.
“Women started wearing Chanel’s long, sparkling pearl look alongside their real jewelry. In the 1950s, they became a lot cheaper and a part of everyday life,” says Sanders. “Around the 70s and 80s, a single row of pearls was seen as very preppy and classic, while they recently switched to a more streetwear, relaxed and even avant-garde look. “
Today, Sanders says designers are making beads to look younger, but they’re also marketed to a wider demographic. According to the Pinterest report, pearls are also expected to make a dent in men’s fashion in 2022, as “the pearl necklace man” was also on the list of top search terms for the category. This likely reflects celebrity influence, Sanders tells us, with names like harry styles, A $ AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes and Pharell are already wearing the accessory.
Getty Images
Size matters
While Leah Nicole Langley-McClean from ElleNelle Bride wears a pear nail almost every day, she says In the style that the size of the pearl she wears ultimately depends on her social calendar. Small beads are a daily and streetwear wear, she says, but as a general rule, “the more formal the event, the bigger the bead.” Note.
Make it the center of your statement
Whatever your style, if you’re looking to dive into the pearlcore trend, the celebrity stylist Mickey freeman emphasizes that the pearl piece you choose to wear should be the centerpiece of the look. Think “a finely embroidered pearl t-shirt or a denim jacket with matching mother-of-pearl-effect sunglasses,” he advises.
Mix and match with your favorite accessories
Pearls are beautiful and make a statement all their own, but in an exclusive interview with In the style, celebrity stylist Tiffany Briseno recommends pairing them with other accessories in your wardrobe to give them an urban style feel. “I think the most refreshing way to wear pearls is to step outside of their traditional landscape,” she explains. “Try adding a pearl necklace to your everyday gold or silver necklaces. [It’s] a great conversation starter. “
Getty Images
Combine classic and comfort
Emma Trask, celebrity stylist and owner of The Chrysalide laboratory, tells us her tip for everyday pearl styling is to enhance casual looks (think loungewear or jeans and a t-shirt) with a more classic pearl accessory, like a pearl necklace or earings. The same rule applies for streetwear; it all comes down to contrast i.e. layering pearls with other trendy jewelry and blending with harder fabrics such as leather or denim. To really make a statement, Trask says she likes to combine traditional pearls, rhinestones and fringes, like she did for Carrie Underwood’s opening look for his residency in Vegas.
About handbags
Keep in mind that beaded accessories go beyond jewelry, so if you are not the type to love necklaces or earrings, incorporate the gemstone into your wardrobe through the use of jewelry. ‘other fashion categories, such as handbags. “We see them appear as slung chains,” says Jessica Richards, a trend forecaster, fashion consultant, and fashion director of the Accessories advice. To be inspired by it, she advises to look at “the fantastic small portable leather goods of Chanel’s spring 2022 collection, [which includes] pearl-strapped wallets on a chain and miniature handbags “which were seen alongside pearl body chains, pearl cuffs, and pearl-adorned clothing.
DIY your personal touch
Another way to make pearls vibrate in 2022? The DIY method. According to Richards, “personalized” bead statements have been popping up since fall 2021, ranging from embellishments and decorated letters to beaded necklaces that include the playful addition of smiley face beads (similar to this option of Notte Jewelry). “Anything that brings this trend to the next level of modernity but also nostalgia and youthfulness,” she says.
