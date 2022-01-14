French fashion team shows how to be horrible foreigners in Mexico

A crew member in Oaxaca for a French fashion shoot tricked Guillermina Gutirrez into dancing for the camera, sparking outrage. (Photo via Instagram with permission @lienzos.extraordinarios)

MEXICO CITY — Strangers laugh as the elderly Native woman raises her arms and rocks back and forth to a 1960s pop tune as a professional photographer begins snapping pictures. Now, video of the photoshoot for a French fashion brand has sparked widespread outrage and a strong rebuke from the Mexican government.

The explosion involving Sezane, a clothing line founded in Paris in 2013, is the latest chapter in a long-standing debate around cultural appropriation and racism in the fashion industry. Big brands have been publicly shamed for being predatory at worst and culturally insensitive at best.

The controversy arose after a Sézane team staged a photo shoot with an elderly indigenous woman in the Zapotec community of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca state, on January 7. The wife, Guillermina Gutierrez, is wearing a green sweater from Sézane and is seated in front of a staged set.

A woman from the French team gets up and starts dancing with Gutiérrez to the song by Mary Hopkin from 1968 Those were the days. The woman then steps aside and encourages Gutiérrez to keep moving forward, eliciting smiles, peals of laughter and words of encouragement.

But one onlooker was outraged: an Oaxaca resident who had been hired by Sézane to help with his shoots and recorded video of the scene.

The company arrived in Mexico in early January with a team of about 20 people, including models, photographers and videographers, said Kandy Mijangos, another Oaxacan hired to work with the team. The photoshoot in Teotitlán, famous for its weaving, came three days after a planned nine-day shoot in various parts of the state, according to a “mood board” the company put together outlining its vision for the advertising campaign. The painting features models eating mangoes on the street, lounging in high-end hotels and posing in front of marigolds. Those plans evaporated after the person who filmed the elderly woman being tricked into dancing shared the footage with Mijangos, who in turn shared it with Manuela Cortés, a textile artist and art curator. Cortés posted the video on her Instagram account with the comment: “Indigenous cultures are treated as a showcase from which to choose. No respect. No morals.” The video quickly racked up thousands of views and furious comments directed at the company, which advertises “luxury quality at a fair and accessible price” and promises “Commitment to the community.” Most of her clothes sell for between $100 and $300. The person who shot the video declined to speak to VICE World News. Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, a government agency, said Sézane’s actions reinforce “racist stereotypes” and called “private brands and companies must stop exploiting indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities as cultural capital”. These are not objects for sale, specifies the institute, but citizens “possessing a vast cultural heritage and traditional knowledge”.

The agency said it would be in contact with Gutiérrez and his family, as well as authorities in Teotitlán del Valle, to pursue legal action. The agency did not respond to a request for comment from VICE World News on specific legal actions it may take. Mexico’s government ministry and its culture secretary accused the French fashion company in a joint press release of “manipulate, use and make a spectacleof the elderly in indigenous villages as part of “their publicity”. Morgane Sèzalory, the company’s founder, who was present at the photo shoot, wrote a letter to Cortés saying that she “never wanted to hurt anyone” and that her only intention was “to do things the most beautiful/good way, with all my heart and passion.” Cortes posted the letter on his Instagram account. Sèzalory said in the letter that she met “the beautiful woman” at a market, where they had “a real connection and shared joy”, prompting them to dance together. Sèzalory said she returned two days later to “make beautiful pictures that I could then give to her and add to my diary”. She said the local production team helped Sèzalory meet the woman for a third time “and we made beautiful pictures of her – and with her and her daughter”.

Sèzalory, who never mentions Gutiérrez by name, posted two photos with the elderly woman on her Instagram account, which has 296,000 followers. She has since removed them. In a statement to VICE World News, Sézane, who cut his trip short after the flap, said “the photos in question were intended for the sole purpose of a behind-the-scenes diary of the creative director.”

“We heard and understand that our approach has affected the local Mexican community,” the company said. “And we are truly sorry that our actions did not reflect our best intentions and the deep respect we have for the local community.” Cortés said she believed the company was lying. “I don’t believe they took those photos because it was a meeting of hearts and all that talk about love,” Cortés told VICE News. “It was clearly for an advertising campaign. There are professional cameras. There is someone who helps direct the image of the dancing woman. There are a lot of people in front of the woman trying to capture different moments. In an interview conducted by the Millennium TV station Gutiérrez, who sells her own embroidery for a living, said she was told the photoshoot would only take a “little time”, but lasted an hour. She didn’t pay anything, she said. Mijangos, the Oaxacan stylist hired by Sézane for the trip, said the French fashion company had annoyed Mexican staff from day one. production teams.