Sr. Designer, Men’s Footwear job with Coach

Coach is a leading design house for modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. Defined by an all-American, free-spirited attitude, the brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining today’s luxury with an authenticity and innovation unique to Coach. Around the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style.

Part of the Tapestry family, we are part of a global house of brands that has an unwavering optimism and is committed to being innovative and fully inclusive.

Primary objective: the Senior Designer, Men’s Shoes and Women’s and Men’s Sneakers is responsible for the development of ideas and the execution of product design in accordance with the conceptual direction of a season. They partner with people inside and outside of Coach on merchandising, quality, product development, materials development, licensing, and our third-party licensing partner.

The successful candidate will use their design skills to…

– Create and develop product sketches and prototypes throughout the conceptual design process. Partner to refine the seasonal concept, shapes, materials, hardware and color palette.

– Work with development partners to execute designs; partner with factories to ensure design and quality standards are met.

– Responsible for meeting deadlines; ensure that all design documentation for casual and athletic footwear is delivered on time to development partners; ensure that all prototypes are available for product presentation and finalization.

– Participate in the editions of seasonal assortments with merchandising and licensees.

– Responsible for ensuring that design integrity is maintained throughout the product development process, from design to manufacturing.

– Actively participate in weekly category team meetings with partners to ensure timely and high quality execution of product and creative vision.

– Manage and develop high performing team members.

The accomplished individual will possess…

– Ability to draw both technical drawings and free-form sketches and renderings, and to use Adobe design programs such as Photoshop, Illustrator, or In Design.

– Experience in developing products directly with factories; understand the development from concept to manufacturing.

– Experience working with cross-functional teams.

An outstanding professional will…

– 7-10 years of footwear design experience with proven capabilities in the required casual and athletic footwear categories.

– Bachelor’s degree in design or design-related field preferred.

Our skills for all employees

– Courage: Does not retain anything that needs to be said; provides current, direct, complete and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deals with people’s problems about any person or situation (excluding direct reports) quickly and directly; not afraid to take negative action if necessary.

– Creativity: Comes up with lots of new and unique ideas; easily makes connections between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be seen as original and value-added in brainstorming contexts.

– Client orientation: Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses it to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with clients and earns their trust and respect.

– Dealing with Ambiguity: Can deal effectively with change; can shift gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are up in the air; doesn’t have to finish things before moving on; can comfortably handle risk and uncertainty.

– Drive for results: We can count on him to successfully exceed the objectives; is consistently and consistently one of the top performers; very results-oriented; Firmly pushes self and others to achieve results.

– Meaning of interpersonal relationships: Gets along well with all kinds of people, up and down and sideways, inside and outside the organization; builds appropriate relationships; builds constructive and effective relationships; demonstrates diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high tension situations.

– Learn on the fly: Learns quickly when faced with new problems; a relentless and versatile learner; open to change; analyzes both successes and failures to find clues for improvement; experiment and will try everything to find solutions; enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks; quickly captures the essence and underlying structure of everything.

Our skills for all People Managers

– Strategic agility: sees clearly ahead; can accurately anticipate consequences and future trends; possesses broad knowledge and perspective; is forward-looking; can articulately paint believable images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans.

– Develop direct and other reports:Provides challenging and demanding tasks and assignments; holds frequent development discussions; is aware of everyone’s career goals; develops and executes compelling development plans; pushes people to accept development movements; take care of those who need help and improvement; cooperates with the organization’s development system; is a people builder.

– Building effective teams: Merge people into teams as needed; builds strong morale and spirit in their team; shares victories and successes; promotes open dialogue; allows people to finish and be responsible for their work; defines success in terms of the whole team; creates a sense of belonging to the team.

Coach is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and we pride ourselves on hiring and developing the best people. All employment decisions (including recruiting, hiring, promotion, compensation, transfer, training, discipline and termination) are based on the qualifications of the candidate or employee with respect to the requirements of the position under consideration. These decisions are made without regard to age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic characteristics, race, color, creed, religion, ethnic origin, national origin, alienation, citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy, or any other legally recognized protected basis prohibited by applicable law.