Anne-Marie looks stunning in a slinky mini dress with revealing cutouts

She soaked up the sun at an undisclosed luxury location.

But Anne-Marie, 30, returned to work as she turned up the heat in a skin-tight mini dress from her dressing room on Friday.

The singer posed for a series of sultry mirror selfies as she cut a typically eye-catching look and showcased her enviable figure in the striking ensemble.

Incredible! Anne-Marie, 30, wowed in a skin-tight mini dress with revealing cutouts as she turned up the heat in her dressing room on Instagram on Friday

Anne-Marie winked at her followers in the green and yellow print number as she flashed her abs in the dress.

Her white blonde hair was styled with a center parting into a sleek bob with bouncy ends.

She added an array of chunky gold jewelry to her ears and a selection of matching rings.

Incredible: The singer posed for a series of sultry mirror selfies as she cut a typically eye-catching look and showcased her enviable figure in the striking ensemble

The Ciao Adios singer added a touch of shimmery lime eyeshadow and a touch of nude lip gloss to complete her sleek look.

Anne-Marie recently returned from a tropical getaway after celebrating a very successful 2021.

Highlights included the release of her second album Therapy and being crowned winner of the Strictly Christmas special.

Catchy! The Ciao Adios singer added a shimmery lime eyeshadow and a touch of nude lip gloss to complete her sleek look

Earlier this month it was reported that the starlet could appear in the main series of Strictly Come Dancing after triumphing in the Christmas special.

The singer competed on Christmas Day with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, 27, the duo came out on top with their cha cha cha to Gwen Stefani’s Feliz Navidad, scoring 40 out of a possible 40 points.

And Anne-Marie could be chosen for a future series of the show if she can find time in her schedule.