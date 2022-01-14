Fashion
How Hype Men’s Bags Became the New Sneakers
ONE MORNING Last October, 24-year-old Maynard Villaflores set his alarm clock for 5:55 a.m. Snoozing wasn’t an option: At 6 a.m., New York brand Telfar launched a limited number of its bags online coveted unisex handbags. In two minutes, the bags [would] be sold, said Mr. Villaflores, a social media manager in Portland, Oregon. He grabbed a mini olive number which he now wears on his chest. The rush and [hype around the drop] reminds me to buy Jordans, he says.
Mr Villaflores is not the only man to compare sacks to kicks. Over the past decade, men have been feverishly collecting sneakers, reveling in exclusive styles. Some brandish them on the sidewalks while others consider them as investments, keeping them fresh until resale. Rare models fetch staggering sums on online markets like StockX and at auction. (Last year, Sothebys sold Kanye Wests’ Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype for $1.8 million.) Due to their sports and streetwear connotations, the sneakers have helped break the stigma that an interest for fashion was inherently feminine, said Jian DeLeon, director of menswear at Nordstroms. [Now], it’s OK for guys to be obsessed with accessories. Recently, another men’s accessory has begun to inspire sneaker fervor: shoulder bags that cling to the torso like a baby monkey. Sold by brands like Fendi, Prada and Stssy, these bags convey as much craftsmanship and flair as a fresh pair of Salomons.
Cross-body bags, especially the fun-sized rectangular iterations, have become wardrobe staples for Gen Z and Millennial city dwellers. Specific hype bag designs correspond to particular style tribes: totes from the Off-Whites high-streetwear ensemble versions with yellow taped straps; the social media savvy might brand Bottega Venetas woven leather Cassette pouches; and outdoor enthusiasts often sport durable ArcTeryx packs. In the past, you would walk down the street and your neck would snap looking at someone’s sneakers, Mr. DeLeon said. They were a status symbol, instantly recognizable. Now men wear this badge If you know you know on the chest as well as on the feet.
Research firm NPD Group reports that U.S. sales of men’s and unisex handbags rose nearly 700% in 2021 compared to 2018. And market research firm Euromonitor International expects the The global market for luxury bags and small leather goods will reach $12.3 billion in 2022. While that’s smaller than the sneaker market, which NPD Group estimates was valued at around $30 billion dollars in 2021, bags are definitely among the fastest growing, if not the fastest growing [menswear] segment, said Benjamin Schneider, senior fashion analyst at Euromonitor. There is enormous potential.
The popularity of men’s bags owes much to the infiltration of streetwear into the luxury industry. Sure, in the early 2000s, hipsters were donning fanny packs from mainstream brands like American Apparel as a tongue-in-cheek nod to silly 1980s style. last decade launched beefier rectangular bags which gave men the idea of carrying bags more visibly. These were worn higher up so they were basically crossover, said Bruce Pask, director of menswear at Neiman Marcus. It was Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior Men, who made it a status symbol when in 2018 he created a men’s version of the house’s iconic Saddle bag. Perhaps for the first time there was a real luxury bag for men, Mr. DeLeon said. Brands such as Jacquemus and 1017 Alyx 9SM fueled the hype by releasing their own takes and pitching them at celebrities and athletes such as A$AP Rocky and Russell Westbrook.
It is fitting that men’s bags are heralded as the new sneaker. Until now, the media regularly referred to sneakers as men’s handbags, which meant that they were the ultimate fashion status symbol, not to mention the daily bread accessory of luxury houses. Female designers are constantly jostling to create the next It bag because bags are the gateway product that draws consumers into a brand’s universe. They’re the reason people walk into the store in the first place, Schneider said. And, above all, they are cash cows. According to investment research firm Sanford C. Bernstein, in 2018, handbag sales averaged around 40% of a luxury brand’s total annual revenue.
But if they’re so lucrative, why haven’t brands pushed men’s bags earlier? Historically, men’s relationship with handbags has been a difficult one. In the past, men regularly wore leather pouches hung from belts, but demand declined after pouches were popularized in the 1600s. were deemed feminine and tough, and guys who dared to wear one were mocked. In the 90s, a man with a bag was a prime-time punchline: think Joey’s handbag in Friends (you look like your son, Mrs. Tribbiani, Chandler jokes to Joey); or Jerry Seinfelds mure (It’s European! he shouted in his defense of bags. I’m a posh boy!). Particularly praiseworthy is the term man’s bag, which the Oxford English Dictionary recognized in 2006. By requiring the male prefix, the mint underscored the idea that bags are inherently feminine.
Mr. Pask thinks we have finally reached a post-man bag era. Changing attitudes towards the accessory chime with men’s increasing adoption of other items typically considered feminine, such as jewelry and nail polish. Were in a very permissive [time] in fashion where we have overcome this need to masculinize [things], he said.
A repository for everyday essentials, hands-free shoulder bags and empty pockets. They favor clean and elegant lines; Phones should no longer cause pants pockets to bulge or hoodie pockets to sag. And bags promote organization. Keeping stuff in your pockets seems so chaotic, said Corey Fonville, 31. The Baltimore-based musician swears by his black The North Face scarf, which he calls so practical.
First-time buyers should be wary of bold logos or loud designs. Go for a design you won’t get tired of, advised DeLeon of Nordstroms. The ideal everyday bag has interior zippered pockets to compartmentalize belongings and is roomy enough to store daily essentials like a phone, wallet, keys, face mask, hand sanitizer, whatever you need on count. For Mr. Maynard, it’s a mini bottle of cologne and a disposable camera. For Mr. Fonville, who often travels for work, it is his passport. And for Alan Schneider, 52, a middle school teacher in Milwaukee, his lip balm, eye drops and spare shoelaces, which he keeps in his black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. It made life much more convenient, he said.
Christian Dixon, an accountant from London, has 15 designer bags for different occasions. Hell wears a nylon Prada to run errands or opts for his brighter red Bottega Veneta cassette when he hits the town. To elevate his collection, he’s on the hunt for a Herms Kelly or a Birkin, boxy bags traditionally worn by women but newly co-opted by men, especially in their larger, briefcase-like sizes. A Birkin can, depending on the style, reach six figures at auction. These bags are the ultimate investment, they will retain their value and you can keep them forever, said Mr Dixon, 36. In a decade or two, these Louis Vuitton shoulder bags could well fetch the same large sums at auction as the Nikes in vogue today.
