From StockX to Moda Operandi, retailers are eyeing the metaverse

Consumer goods companies don’t waste a lot of time when it comes to thinking and strategizing about branding in the metaverse. While the nascent combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, video, social media and the web is still a long way from fully materializing (which raises and leaves open questions about what this virtual ecosystem will ultimately look like , what the products will look like/experiences within it will eventually consist of, what protections are needed, etc.), fashion, luxury, sportswear companies and their legal advisers are nonetheless rushing to get their brands known through through trademark applications, and in an increasing number of cases, actual efforts in the virtual space.

The brands’ overall focus on the virtual world, which has been led in part by Louis Vuitton, which partnered with League of Legends in 2019 to offer in-game skins and real-life products, and Moschino, which debuted a tie-up with The Sims the same year, plus moves from Nike, Gucci, Balenciaga and others aren’t lost on at least a few retailers who seem to be thinking about how they can adapt their business to cater to growing consumer interest in the Metaverse and potentially share a portion of the $50 billion market it could become by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley projections.

A striking metaverse-related trademark application suggests that Moda Operandi may be planning how it can bring some variation of its unique model to the metaverse. According to an application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Moda Operandi’s attorney last week for MODAVERSE, the New York-based haute couture and luxury retailer is considering, based on the intent of for use, to conduct online virtual fashion trade shows for fashion designers and fashion brands seeking to sell excess inventory, and online retail store services featuring goods virtual wearables, non-fungible tokens, scatterable fashion content, all of which fall within Class 35.

Moda Operandi may in fact prove to be a pioneering player when it comes to high fashion offerings in the metaverse given its track record of e-commerce innovation. After all, the company co-founded by Lauren Santo Domingo first rose to prominence in 2010 by offering runway apparel and accessories to discerning consumers via pre-order-based online fairs. Like Fast Co. put it in 2012, Moda removed the typical six-month waiting period that existed between the runway and the real world, offering its members access to 36-hour pre-sales of collections just days after they hit the runway , thus guaranteeing[ing] its customers access items that cannot be purchased en masse by department store shoppers.

It’s not immediately obvious if Moda Operandi will in fact make a metaverse move, or what such a move will look like if it does. But because of its role as a discovery platform for luxury consumers, and for new and established designers, as Santo Domingo said last spring, coupled with its established appetite for innovation in the of digital fashion and luxury, and its roster of over 1,000 brand partners, at least some of whom might want help venturing into the virtual, any Moda initiative would likely serve as an interesting roadmap for other high-end retailers.

Elsewhere in the market, resale marketplace StockX, which is reportedly in talks to make its initial public offering at some point this year, recently filed a handful of metaverse-focused trademark applications that seem to indicate it’s also considering to take its operations and expand them into the virtual world. The marks themselves include the word mark StockX, a stylized version of its name, the letter X in solid black, as well as in a tie-dye-like pattern, and The Current Culture Marketplace.

As for the potential uses that the market place has set out in relation to the marks, they include those of class 9 (Downloadable software in the form of a mobile application allowing users in a virtual digital environment to search, find, research, analyze, compare, sell and buy digital goods and services, as well as downloadable virtual goods, among others); Class 35 (for providing an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of virtual digital goods and services); and Class 41, which covers entertainment services, namely the online supply of clothing, footwear, jewellery, handbags, etc. non-downloadable virtual.

(Given that the goods/services listed in its newly filed registration applications do not differ too much from the operation of its current market-driven model, at least not in classes 9 and 35, it should be noted that StockX does not StockX may not need to add additional trademark registrations to its existing arsenal in order to cover its metaverse activities, as companies’ trademark portfolios will likely cover the most predictable of their activities in the metaverse. currently trademark registrations in classes 9 and 35 for the same general uses, though, with no mention of virtual goods or NFTs.)

The two retailer filings come as brands ranging from Nike to champagne marker Ace of Spades filed trademark applications with a heavy emphasis on the metaverse following a greater influx of new approaches to creativity and of e-commerce “brands and retailers”, such as non-fungible tokens, game skins and virtual fashion are getting closer to the mainstream who McKinsey says it’s expected to arrive in 2022, with the consultancy stating that existing efforts in the Metaverse will ramp up over the year.

In this order of ideas, and taking into account the fact that it is not yet clear what will be the dominant approaches for trademarks in this space (both in terms of products/services and in terms of trademark filings and treatment of such applications by the US Patent and Trademark Office and other international trademark offices where similar applications are beginning to be filed), we aim to keep you constantly informed of relevant developments.