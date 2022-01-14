The Silver Running Sneaker Glow-Up has arrived





For decades, the silver mesh and metallic-accented sneaker has been an essential niche of the men’s footwear landscape. A big one was Nikes Air Max 97 Silver Bullet, the late 1990s style inspired by Japan’s gleaming bullet trains, a futuristic combination of shiny mesh and reflective overlays. (The cult shoe is rumored go back later this year, on its 25th anniversary.) Since then, every major sneaker brand has introduced bright kicks into their product offerings with varying degrees of fanfare. Recently, however, two more silver sneakers have risen above the fray. They come from very different places: Japanese sportswear brand Asics and luxury fashion house Balenciaga. But although they differ, the two sneakers still have a lot in common. Of the two brands, Asics is the one with the heritage here. The company has been producing silver running shoes for years, but its foray into the fashion world is more recent. Two years ago, Bulgarian-British designer Kiko Kostadinov reworked the Gel Kiril 2 in silver and lavender; and last year, Seoul label Andersson Bell offered an equally brilliant palette. More recently, Asics unveiled a revamped Gel-1090 silhouette, the running shoe of the 2000s that has been given a modern and avant-garde makeover. The upper has been slightly simplified while retaining the flashy scan lines of money, and the sole has been reinforced with new cushioning. Inside the Balenciaga universe, designer and current BFF of Kanye West, Demna Gvasalia, sells a mesh and nylon pair Runner sneakers since last year. (That, of course, has a very Balenciaga price tag: $1,150.) Now, Demna has introduced the Phantom sneaker, a streamlined style that forgoes some of the flashy technical details but still packs a similar fashion punch. (It retails for $895.) In the just-dropped Balenciagas campaign, the new shoe is front and center; models dressed in booming sweatpants and oversized hoodies pose with the shoe in the hand like a trophythe brighter runner is always carried on foot. In 2022, wearing ugly sneakers (and paying exorbitant prices for them) isn’t as polarizing as it used to be. In the fashion world, it’s almost expected. Models wear New Balances and luxury brands produce $900 shoes that could easily be confused with the ones suburban dads buy at the malls. And in the extended universe of bad-but-good sneakers is the shiny futuristic runner. Perhaps it was inevitable that metallic accents and shimmering mesh would have their own makeover moment; Asics and Balenciaga were the right ones for the job. Each brand brings something unique to the table with Asics’ rich heritage and Demnas’ forward-thinking sensibility, but both have reinvented style for this exact moment.

