Dickinson County Library Now Accepting Donations for Annual Ball Gown Swap





IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) — The Dickinson County Library is accepting donations for its annual prom dress swap. Finding the perfect prom dress is essential to match your dashing date. Some of these dresses can cost hundreds of dollars. They are expensive dresses, but they can have them for free at our event. They’ll have fun trying them out and can choose something they really like, said Emily Cummings, the library’s adult programming and local history coordinator. This is the 12th annual event. Cummings says the impact a dress can have is unique. We had someone who had a fire and had several daughters. There was no way they could go to prom in dresses. There was no way they could afford it because they had lost everything. They came to our event and they were able to get the perfect dresses they wanted, and they had a great time,” Cummings explained. Cummings said he has more than 100 dresses from previous events, but calling for donations this early allows for more variety. Cummings says the library is more than just books. No matter the age group, we want to reach everyone. The fact that this event has been going on since 2009 testifies to the fact that it is necessary and that the need exists. We’re so thrilled to be the ones doing it, Cummings said. Donations of ties will also be accepted and Friends of the Library will also sponsor the rental of two tuxedos from the Nics store at Iron Mountain. You are not required to attend the event necessarily. If you donate an item, we will keep a list for it. If you are attending the event, we will keep a list for that as well, Cummings said. The event will take place March 5-6 at the Dickinson County Library. All are welcome and no one will be turned away. Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

