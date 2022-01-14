Judge to decide bail for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard next week





Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard appears via video feed near a screen of Ontario prosecutor Neville Golwalla during his bail hearing in connection with multiple sexual assault charges in a Toronto courtroom , Ontario, Canada, in this courtroom sketch January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) – The bail hearing judge for Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, said on Friday he will hand down his decision next week. next on whether Nygard can be released from prison. . Ontario Justice of the Peace John Scarfe said he will deliver his decision virtually Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Nygard, born in Finland, faces charges in Canada and the United States in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 1987 and 2006. He has denied any wrongdoing. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The bail hearing involves charges laid by Canadian authorities. Arguments between Nygard’s lawyers and the Crown prosecutor ended on Friday. The hearing is subject to a broad publication ban that prevents reporting of the details of the proceedings. Nygard, 80, appeared via video feed from a Toronto jail. He wore an orange jumpsuit and a light blue surgical mask. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto Editing by Alistair Bell Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

