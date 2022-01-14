Current fashion trends for men, women





They are really aesthetic definitions that younger generations generally seek out, which are both timeless and very wearable.

CLEVELAND, Ohio With a new year comes new fashion trends. Hallie Abrams, Founder and Chief Stylist at The Wardrobe Advisor and fashion expert WKYC says Core Fashion is a recent trend that includes several different layers for men and women. These are really aesthetic definitions that younger generations typically seek out, Abrams said. I will be focusing on two cores one for men and one for women which are both timeless and also very wearable. Abrams explains that Gorpcore is currently a trending look, especially for men right now. Gorp stands for good, old, raisins and peanuts, which is the trail mix used by hikers, she said. It’s the idea of ​​this very functional, it almost looks like you’re hiking, but you can be on the city streets, almost like a polished backpacker. Genuine mainstream outdoor stores will carry most of these Gorpcore items, such as KING. However, Abrams says other stores like LL Bean, J. Crew and Nordstrom may also have them. One of the things I like is the blundstone boot, Abrams said. It’s traditional, it’s Australian and it’s been around forever. It’s durable, and it’s a bit like a Birkenstock, the more you wear it, the more comfortable it becomes.”

From boots to tops, the local wardrobe consultant says the idea of ​​a traditional flannel for men is a perfect garment. If you’re in the office or just at home but still want a collared shirt for a polished look that’s still comfortable, that’s great, she said. A lot of these technical materials keep you warm and wick away sweat, so it’s kind of a dual purpose. And last but not least for men, at REI there is a brand called KHL Abrams recommends. It’s really hiking gear and these pants are meant to look like sweatpants, Abrams said. They’re not quite “hiking” like real hiking pants, so again you can get away with it for a weekend, if you’re going to work in a more casual environment, but still feel great . Now, a little something for the ladies. What’s going on for the ladies is something called “pearly core, Abrams told 3News. What we’ve seen recently are people wanting to take their old school pearls and wear them again. What’s cool is that it’s not just jewelry. It’s also integrated into a lot of clothes, so things look pretty. The wardrobe consultant says taking advantage of using this look works well since the pearl is integrated. It’s really a one-and-done, throw it in, get out and you’re good to go, she said. The other place I’ve seen a lot of bead embellishments is on shoes. This moccasin Alex Marie has the pearls and a bit like the bloodstone he buys in this trend of a paw soul and a moccasin. When it comes to pairing pearls, says Abrams, don’t overdo it. Naturally, someone would ask me well, it’s Pearlcore, so do I wear the two together? and my answer is no, you don’t, Abrams explained. Each of them is the hero of the outfit on their own. Together it almost becomes like an explosion of pearls which is a bit too much. Abrams has a private Facebook group called “All Dressed Up With SOMEWHERE To Go” where people post photos and ask questions about fashion. You can search for the name of the group on Facebook and request to join.

