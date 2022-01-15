Danielle Brooks wears 2 dresses for her wedding in Miami





Along with a series of stunning photos, Danielle Brooks took to social media this week to celebrate her nuptials in Miami to Dennis Gelin and the gorgeous gowns she wore to the occasion. The actor opted for two dresses, one by his longtime friend Christian Siriano and the other by Alonuko. “I always knew I was gonna get two dresses“, said Danielle vogue looks. “We thought it would be best to do an early reveal so we could go ahead with the wedding photos and not hold our guests back after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal . We’ve been friends since my career started.” This Christian Siriano dress was also a clever three-in-one design that allowed Danielle to create three distinct style moments, from a dreamy princess dress to a bodycon dress and, finally, pants! Regarding the first look, the prom dress designed by Alonuko, Danielle spoke about the importance of working with a black designer: “It was also important for me to showcase a black designer…I I feel like when it comes to the wedding process, Black designs aren’t given enough prominence Alonuko gave me my dream dress She drove all the way from London to make sure she’s coming. I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery. and a big, huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I have so much love it.” Danielle finished her look with Nina shoes and a special gift from her stylist, Kelly Augustine, who gave her a pair of Chanel earrings on the morning of the wedding. Dennis and his groomsmen were outfitted in bespoke suits by Garon Couture. Here, check out the happy couple and their glamorous wedding day looks.

