Meet the 8 Upcoming Designers Debuting at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Almost as fast as the last fashion month has passed…the next one has arrived in style. Kicking off with menswear and couture, a range of classics and new contenders are set as the backdrop by glittering Paris for a season that is sure to be unforgettable. Why? Eight new faces have entered the scene, each already boasting top fans and true innovation.

Picasso-level prints, unexpected casting and masculine glamour… collide CRList to watch below.

Amiri

Although this is not an official start for the brand this season, Amiri is just beginning. Fusing the cool energy of LA kids with an ethos of street culture, the brand was launched designing custom looks for must-have rockstars. Have you ever heard of Steven Tyler? After a few capsule collections and concept store reign, founder Mike Amiri was nominated for the CFDA’s Menswear Designer of the Year award.

Amiri is playing in Paris on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Central European Time.

Bianca Saunders

In an ever-increasing fluidity of genres across all artistic spaces, Bianca Saunders emerges just in time. Injecting the landscape of men’s fashion with feminine roots and its Caribbean origin, the walk The Grand Prix winner has been storming London Fashion Week for several seasons. Today, his eponymous brand arrives on the most prestigious catwalks, with added colorful ingenuity.

Bianca Saunders is on view in Paris on January 19 at 10 a.m. Central European Time.

Doublet

Any brand endorsed by fashion kingpin LVMH has the potential for an accelerated explosion. 2018 Conglomerate Award winner Masayuki Ino and his Japanese streetwear brand, Doublet, do exactly that. Forging a kitschy edge in fashion’s trendiest category, Ino’s ramen pop-ups and plush totes contain a sense of childlike wonder often missing from the Parisian look. Doublet will surely cause a stir.



Doublet is on view in Paris on January 23 at 1:30 p.m. Central European Time.

EgonLab

The uni- and meta-verses are transformed by the futuristic French duo that is EgonLab. Defining itself as an “emerging brand that draws its inspiration from societal culture and all forms of revolution that have impacted the modern world” in metal magazine, the founders Florentin Glémarec and Kevin Nompeix are passionate about clothing anybody who wants to sport their creations (even digitally). Age, gender, life course – without paying attention to it. The less conventional, the better. Very rarely, fashion’s dream of pure ambiguity can be achieved…unless EgonLab is behind it.

EgonLab is playing in Paris on January 18 at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time.

KidSuper

A true rendition of its New York hustle culture roots, KidSuperby Colm Dillane synthesizes his “Gen X sports work ethic” with true artistic genius. Organic colors and shapes find their way into a mix of funky streetwear and polished evening looks. Now with a Puma collaboration and LVMH Karl Lagerfeld award to her credit, Dillane is simultaneously making waves in the worlds of fashion and art, merging galleries and runways. And after a takeover in New York, with Pete Davidson and King Combs as superfans, Paris is about to get a little more colorful.

KidSuper is playing in Paris on January 22 at 8 p.m. Central European Time.



Rains

Copenhagen style is enjoying quite a trendy status following an it-girl spread of all things Scandinavian. It was therefore only suitable for Rains, the Danish outerwear brand renowned for its conceptual utilitarianism, will showcase its largest collection yet at the fashion capital’s Palais de Tokyo for Fall/Winter 2022. Teased cryptically on the Instagram page of brand, a northern lights theme will adorn reimagined outerwear silhouettes.

Rains is in theaters in Paris on January 20 at 12:30 p.m. Central European Time.



VTMNTS

Nobody goes viral like the Gvasalia family. Following their ultra-successful Clothes and Demna’s powerful reign at Balenciaga, a new spin-off launched in July… VTMNTS. The new brand’s minimalist menswear aesthetic – often quite cheeky – truly caught on in fashion, immediately available at over 100 retailers worldwide upon release. Yes VTMNTS‘ The debut is an indication of what’s to come…we’re watching.

VTMNTS plays in Paris on January 21 at 7:30 p.m. CET.

blue marble

Born only in 2019, blue marbleThe rapid appearance of on the Paris calendar is simply impressive. Founder Anthony Alvarez sees menswear through an almost surreal lens; his approach already sported by the likes of Swae Lee and EuphoriaThis is Jacob Eldori. Bold yet wearable prints dance on the border between chic and chic, settling in a place that has rightfully captured the world’s attention. And now that of Paris.

Bluemarble is on view in Paris on January 18 at 4 p.m. Central European Time.