Vintage fashion pieces on our editors’ wishlists

As fashion publishers, it’s our job to know what’s new and coming up in the industry. While we love our jobs, they can be dangerous, it’s hard to cover the latest designer stuff without falling victim to a few fashion flings. In many cases, the pieces we covet sell out immediately, or we decide to save our wallets and wait until next season (only to regret the decision down the line). Below, our editors reminisce about the parts they wish they’d bought before it was too late, and what they’re planning to replace the ones that got away.

Polka Dot Layered Sheer Dress I’m from Chicago, and when I’m home my mom and I sometimes take a trip to the iconic restoration just to torture us. I remember seeing this Loewe fall 17 dress on a mannequin and instantly fall in love, but I didn’t even bother to check the price. I was still in school at the time and had no right to own this dress or reason to wear it. Almost six years later, it still haunts me. I check my Resale Alerts more regularly than I check Instagram. This sir transparent dress isn’t nearly the same, but layered over a sheer plaid turtleneck, it just might do the trick. SIR.

Embellished leather platform boots I actually own a sandal version of these Miu Miu studded platforms, and while they’re a bit wacky, they’ve definitely become a staple in my unlikely closet. They are comfortable and add a little something extra when I wear a plain black dress. I’ve been dying for the slipper version for a more casual look, but they sold out almost instantly in my size. This Loewe model is certainly different, but could give the same effect. Loewe

Chiara checked trousers My love affair with these pants started when I saw vogue editor Virginia Smith wears them during fashion week a few years ago, only to find they were sold out everywhere. They are one of those pieces that really make a statement, but are still versatile and wearable. A great throw never goes out of style, and if I ever manage to get my hands on them, I’ll keep them forever. In the meantime, I’m watching this similar pair from Akris, who may well help me find my solution. Akris Punto

Caroline Dunn, Associate Head of Affiliate Partnerships and Content Strategy

90s vintage leather jacket After three years, I still haven’t forgotten the chocolate brown leather bomber jacket I left in a Parisian vintage boutique. It was just the right amount of oversized and perfectly worn, and I still fantasize about how I might style it to this day. I was dissuaded by a friend who felt the jacket wasn’t worth the $30 price tag because the brand was unremarkable, and I learned the lesson that sometimes quality from an unknown brand makes a piece vintage even cooler since. I hope an ultra-chic French woman has now given this jacket a loving home, and I will always look for her in the background of Emily in Paris. Inmyelementclothing

Interlocking CC logo leather sandals A classic TheRealReal tragedy, I regret not buying the monochromatic ivory CHANEL wedges that I had in my basket at one point. While I’m not a general fan of the wedges, I saw this particular pair as understated and versatile, giving off a I don’t care if the wedges aren’t currently in a timeless feel. I believe that I will hunt them down one day! Chanel

Penny Sophia leather loafers A more recent but still disappointing IRL savings story, I tried on a pair of loafers at my local HousingWorks and didn’t realize how badly I needed them until the next day, only to return to the store and see that they were gone. They were in amazing condition and fit like a glove, and at $20, I don’t know what I was thinking when I didn’t immediately grab them. Another valuable savings lesson I learned the hard way. TEAR. cole haan

Twiggy Silver Mary Janes About two years ago, I decided against buying the perfect pair of silver metallic Carel Paris Mary Janes at an Upper East Side consignment store and they were only $100. Regretting my decision, I went back the next day and they were already gone. Of course, I’ve loved the Mary Jane figure even more since then, so I kick myself every time I recount that experience. Especially since they no longer offer this exact model and definitively not in this price range. Karel

Printed midi skirt I would say about half of my vintage/resale money spent goes towards Prada or Miu Miu, what can I say, Miuccia gets me. At another Upper East Side consignment store (across from the previously mentioned location), I left this one in the dressing room after exercising my wallet a little too much one day. I still regret it, especially seeing the way Prada wore midi skirts at that time on the runways. Now I just have to wait for it to resurface on a resale site in my size. Prada

Mesh skirt I’m from Dallas and my secret weapon is the Neiman Marcus Last Call just outside of town. Did you know that Niemans owns Bergdorfs? I have never seen better deals on nicer items in my entire life. The year after I graduated, I tried on this mid-length Paco Rabbane chainmail skirt, gathered at the hip with a small floral pattern and fitted perfectly. Although the price tag of around $300 now makes my jaw drop, at the time it was still ambitious, especially since I had already racked up quite a bit of loot that day. A once in a lifetime score, I literally can’t believe I left it in the store every time I think about it. Paco Rabanne

Triquetra cutout silk-charmeuse maxi dress I sifted through eBay search results for this vintage chlo dress from the days of the Phoebe Philo fashion houses for longer than I care to admit. Everything is perfect: the length, the crystal details, the trapeze silhouette. I already know what beauty look I’ll be pairing with it (wet hair, no-makeup makeup, slathered in a rich body moisturizer); I’m patiently waiting for the fashion gods to bless me. Christopher Esber

Crystal-embellished satin slingback pumps These shoes came out years ago when I was a baby accessories assistant at vogue, and I still remember my reaction when they arrived in our fashion wardrobe. I gasped. I mean, how could you not? It took one look at the pink satin material, metal chain and stiletto heel for me to fall in love. But, obviously, I couldn’t afford Prada on a meager assistant salary. By the time I was able to gather the coins to purchase these shoes, they were sold out everywhere. Jennifer Chamandi