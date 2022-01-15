GQ magazine calls mum and dad of Mike Trout from Millville





You live in Millville, New Jersey, you work hard, you raise your kids, you try to make life good for your family. So it happens.

GQ magazine throws you under the bus! Our hearts go out to the parents of the greatest baseball player on the planet, Mike Trout – the one from Millville, New Jersey of course. Jeff and Debbie Trout didn't break any fashion faux pas or anything else. Instead, it was their allegiance to their son that received a kind of slap in the face from the writers/editors of GQ magazine. (In case you don't know, QG is a men's fashion magazine that has been around since 1931.) QG throws the Trouts under the bus in a story about Mike's teammate, Shohei Ohtani. The article points out that the Trouts are pretty much the only fans of their son's team: "It's impossible, on an afternoon like this, not to understand how a player like Shohei – or the standout talent of the past decade, Mike Trout – gives up a greater chance of winning to play for the Angels. Yes, six straight seasons below .500 Yes, a fanbase that sometimes seems to consist only of Balboa Island residents and Mike Trout's parents It's an odd backdrop for the game's superstars . " QG – Why are you doing this to the Trouts? In fact, in hindsight, maybe it wasn't the Trouts they were throwing under the bus — maybe it was ALL the California Angels fans. Sorry, Jeff and Debbie, QG shouldn't have called you! PS… Please tell Mike he should come on our show – Cat Country 107.3 morning show with Joe and Jahna. THE SOURCE: GQ magazine.

