The airline dress codes Olivia Culpo and others don’t know

but unbeknownst to many passengers, airlines still have some expectation of decorum.

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo found out the hard way that certain outfits weren’t allowed on passenger planes when she was asked to cover before boarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo on Thursday.

And she’s far from the first person to break largely unknown major airline dress rules: TikTok creator Sierra Steadman was asked off her August Alaska Airlines flight for her seemingly inappropriate attire. I have never felt more degraded, she captioned an excerpt from her account.

The following month, another woman claimed she had been kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight because of her appearance.

Here’s everything we know about the few vague and public rules that major US airlines have regarding dress requirements on board.

The Post has contacted JetBlue, Delta, United and American Airlines for further comment.

Delta

Following a 2017 incident in which United allegedly wouldn’t let a group of teenagers catch a flight because of their leggings, Delta has cheekily taken to Twitter to reveal that the bottoms are fully ok to wear. on their planes.

Flying Delta is synonymous with comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings), the company tweeted at the time, before to add in response to a question, we do not have an item specific dress policy, but we do not encourage any swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as outerwear.

A higher standard, however, is expected of those affiliated with the airline.

We ask our employees, family and friends traveling with pass privileges to exercise good judgment when deciding what to wear on a flight, a Delta spokesperson said. says Travel + Leisure following the Culpo incident.

Sierra Steadman said she was shamed by flight attendants for this look.

United

United made headlines in 2017 for not allowing people to fly because of their leggings.

The move sparked widespread outrage online, with critics including many Hollywood celebrities accusing United of being sexist and girl-shaming.

[United] humiliated everyone. They sexualize young girls, witness Shannon Watts rages at The Post after tweeting about the incident, which she called leggings-gate.

Model Chrissy Teigen added in a tweet, I’ve flown with United before without pants. Just a top as a dress. Next time I’ll just wear jeans and a scarf.

However, the company later clarified that leggings are in fact allowed on flights, Tweeter, To our customers, your leggings are welcome!

The teenagers, however, were transient riders, who are held to a higher standard of dress than general customers.

JetBlue

“As is common with all airlines, JetBlue crew members and their friends and relatives traveling on complimentary passes are asked to adhere to certain minimum dress standards and be groomed at all times,” said an airline spokesperson. says Travel + Leisure in a report.

This includes face masks: A couple were recently banned from flying on JetBlue after they refused to wear their face masks properly and abused crew members on a flight to San Diego.

The airline said passengers were repeatedly asked to properly wear face coverings before takeoff, but they ignored the federal mandate, News10 ABC reported.

American airlines

As stated in the Conditions of Carriage, all customers must dress appropriately and offensive clothing is not permitted on board our flights, American Airlines vaguely revealed its dress policy after a bodybuilder accused the company of banishing her from her flight because of her attire.

Deniz Saypinar was stranded at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport when American Airlines flight attendants challenged her fashion sense and barred her from boarding, according to the report. You’ll never believe what happened to me at the airport in Texas, a furious Saypinar told her 1.1 million Instagram followers, where she tearfully accused crew members of treating her naked. @dnzsypnr/Newsflash

In response to the Post’s request for comment, a spokesperson referred to the the airline’s conditions of carriage, which specify that passengers must “dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing is not permitted.

South West

A Playboy model traveling with her 7-year-old son has said she was humiliated and embarrassed by a Southwest Airlines flight attendant who told her she couldn’t fly wearing her low-cut leopard-print top, a report claims .

Eve J. Marie, who was traveling from Dallas to Tulsa, told Jam Press that the crew member told her she had to change into a revealing outfit because she violated the airline dress code.

Marie said she was able to board an earlier flight without any problems. When the African American attendant called me and said they had called someone to let me know about changing clothes or being removed, I was so surprised she said . The attendant herself apologized. This flight was my layover and the first flight didn’t say anything so if that was really the policy then why wasn’t I informed before I even boarded the first flight? said Mary. Courtesy of @evajmarie/Jam Press

When they threatened to kick me off the plane if I didn’t have a change of clothes, I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and very offended, the buxom Instagram influencer told the outlet.

According to information posted online, the airline may, at its sole discretion, refuse to transport or remove from an aircraft at any time any passenger who engages in lewd, lewd or obviously offensive behavior, including wearing clothing obscene, lewd or obviously offensive.

Alaska Airlines

A woman who claims she was kicked off a plane because her stomach was showing says she was in fact discriminated against because she was a fat, tattooed mixed-race woman.

Ray Lin Howard, 33, claims she was kicked off a flight for her skimpy dress. I felt like I was being discriminated against because I was a fat, tattooed, mixed-race woman, which left me full of emotions like anger, disappointment, helplessness, humiliation and confusion, she said.

Fairbanks, Alaska, resident Ray Lin Howard, 33, claims she was harassed by Alaska Airlines staff members. In turn, she did what people do these days to make her case: she took to TikTok to post a now-viral video.

In the footage, Howard can be seen being escorted off a flight by police officers who question him about the incident. She claims it all started when Alaska Airlines staff harassed her about her attire, which consisted of a biker top and shorts.

When contacted by The Post for comment, Alaska Airlines representatives said: Were in touch with the guest. Were committed to finding out what happened and taking appropriate action. Our goal is to provide thoughtful service to all of our customers. When we fall short of this goal, we do everything we can to achieve it.

“The dress code in both Alaska and Horizon is casual, and the requirement is simply a neat and tidy appearance,” reads a disclosure on the airline’s website. “Dirty or tattered clothes and bare feet are never acceptable. You are expected to use good judgment, but Customer Service Agents will have the final authority to deny travel due to inappropriate dress or appearance.