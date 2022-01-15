Fashion Film Festival Milano announces 2022 winners – WWD





PARTY TIMES: Creativity, storytelling, fashion and culture were celebrated at the eighth edition of the Fashion Film Festival Milano. The festival, which runs from Friday to January 18, revealed its winners on Friday. In collaboration with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the fashion film festival has proven to be a platform to celebrate the creative link between fashion and cinema. This year, given the broadcast of the Omicron variant, the festival takes place mainly in digital format. As indicated, Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, acted as president of the jury. Constanza Cavalli Etro, founder and director of the festival, said that “the festival has turned into a 360-degree cultural project that is lived throughout the year with a strong social commitment. An initiative that represents an international reference for the world of fashion film, an important springboard for young talents, a project where the big names in fashion and cinema participate alongside emerging ones. Constanza Cavalli Etro

Courtesy picture “A Night at the Museum”, directed by Byron Rosero for Moncler and NSS magazine, was named best fashion film. It aims to explore and reformulate traditional perceptions of artistic representations. “A Night at the Museum” directed by Byron Rosero for Moncler.

Courtesy Image “The Magic of Costumes” by Virgilio Villoresi for Brunello Cucinelli was named best Italian fashion film. The director has recreated a tailor’s shop where fabrics, sketches, mannequins, needles and threads come to life and interact as actors on a stage. “Ostal 24” by Marine Serre was voted best photography, exploring the designer’s roots and values. “Ostal24” directed by Marine Serre, Sacha Barbin, Ryan Doubiago for Marine Serre

Courtesy Image This edition showcased the artistry of many emerging brands – the award for best new Italian fashion film was won by “La tassinara”, directed by Gregorio Franchetti and Ilya Sapeha for Cormio; Act No.1’s fall 2021 film took home the award for Best New Italian Brand, and Shanghai-based brand Didu won Best Style with its film “The Last Dance of Life.” “The last dance of life” directed by Claire Farine for Didu.

Courtesy Image The festival, which will be available on the Camera Nazionale della Moda online platform and on the Fashion Film Festival Milano website, will also feature projects created for major fashion houses such as Gucci, Hermès, Fendi and Trussardi. Cavalli Etro believes that this edition is “not just a celebration of the talent of fashion houses, but a mirror of society. We will speak of a “fashion system” which responds to the major challenges of society. It is no longer closed and elitist, but aware of gender inequality, environmental issues and inclusivity.

