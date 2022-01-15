American Airlines asks Olivia Culpo to cover herself





An American Airlines employee again enforced the carrier’s nonexistent dress code… American Airlines tells Olivia Culpo to cover up Every once in a while, there’s a viral story about an airline passenger being asked to wear less revealing clothes. In this case, it is a fairly prominent passenger. Former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo was flying American Airlines to Los Cabos (SJD) on Thursday, accompanied by her sister and boyfriend. According to her sister’s Instagram posts, the 29-year-old was called to the door counter and told she needed to cover up so she could fly. It looks like Culpo was wearing biker shorts, a sports bra (or a halter crop top?) and a long cardigan. She finally agreed to put on her boyfriend’s hoodie so she could travel. Interestingly, the sisters met another woman in the doorway area who also had what some might consider a “revealing” outfit, in the sense that her midriff was exposed and you could see her curves. This woman would not have been asked to change and was surprised to learn that Culpo had been asked to put on more clothes. Below you can see a video of the Instagram stories. What is the American Airlines dress code? So what is the American Airlines dress code? It’s very short: “Be dressed properly; bare feet or offensive clothing is not permitted. Culpo wasn’t barefoot and I don’t think there’s anything offensive about his clothes. The rules say to “dress appropriately”, although there is no further clarification of what this means beyond not having bare feet or offensive clothing. Personally, I think it’s ridiculous that Culpo was asked to cover up. When it comes to conversations about these incidents, I think people often approach it the wrong way. Some people will say “well, people should dress to fly, and I would never dress that way while flying”. Although I’m not a woman, I probably wouldn’t dress that way either. But I also don’t dictate how others should dress, and besides, having to “dress up” is in no way reflected in the American dress code. Is what Culpo is wearing more “offensive” than a man wearing a tank top, shorts and flip flops on a plane? I’d say no, but I’ve never heard of a man being kicked off a plane for that. At the end of the line An American Airlines gate agent asked Olivia Culpo to cover up before a flight yesterday. Once again, agents are left to their own discretion for the incredibly vague (and arguably non-existent) American dress code. While I can understand some people choosing to wear more clothes on planes, there’s nothing offensive about what she’s wearing – everything that needs to be covered is covered, and she’s heading to a destination seaside, after all. I don’t understand why American can’t also publish a stricter, more concrete dress code (which I wouldn’t have a problem with if it applied equally to everyone), rather than leaving agents to Individual boarding decides which outfits they’re feeling, and which they’re not. What do you think of this incident? Should an American Airlines gate agent have asked Culpo to cover up?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onemileatatime.com/news/american-airlines-olivia-culpo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos