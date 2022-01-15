Brand collaborations, store openings, etc.

January is when many people make new resolutions and then try to stick to them for the next 11 months. For those who live and breathe fashion, your wishes might involve trying out a bold new trend (micro-skirts! mini-dresses!) or rediscovering your personal style. Either way, a great way to find inspiration to achieve new goals is to read all the fashion news for January 2022. At this time of year, brands and retailers don’t just offer new merchandise, but also launch style campaigns to inspire you. the coming seasons.

For this month in particular, you’ll find countless winter outfit inspirations via The North Face x Guccis second drop. (The collection is filled with comfy, logo-adorned puffer jackets and hoodies.) Or, if you’re looking to escape the cold with your family on a tropical vacation, turn your attention to Solid & Striped. The brand has just launched a new line of children’s swimwear, so that mums and their little ones can match each other. In the meantime, if you’re in need of an underwear refresh, you’ll be pleased to hear that a Savage X Fenty store may be coming to your area soon.

Read on to see this month’s hottest fashion launches, collaborations and more. There’s a lot of inspiration to be found here.

Savage X Fenty Launches Stores

The lingerie brand Rihannas Savage X Fenty, launched in 2018, will open its first physical storefront in Las Vegas in January 2022. Following this opening, other stores will open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and DC.

Gucci hosts pop-ups for The North Face x Gucci Chapter 2

Courtesy of Gucci/Jalan and Jibril Durimel

To celebrate the second chapter of The North Face x Gucci, the Italian luxury house will host pop-up stores in several locations: NYC, Aspen, Chicago and Toronto. (You can find your nearest pop-up location here.) In addition to buying the drop at these locations, you can also browse the entire selection online at gucci.com. Fans of the partnership will love the new outerwear renditions that feature the classic GG monogram in addition to nature-inspired printed backpacks.

Moncler Grenoble launches its winter capsule collection

Courtesy of Moncler Grenoble

Moncler Grenoble has launched its special winter capsule collection, which consists of versatile and neutral pieces such as sweatpants lined in lacquered nylon and Mazod jacket. Actress and singer Victoria Song models the collection, which will be available for sale on moncler.com, to mytheresa.com, and select Moncler Stores.

Balmain teams up with Barbie for a collection

Courtesy of Balmain/Rob Rusling

If you want to dress like Barbie IRL, now is your chance. Balmain has teamed up with Mattel’s iconic Barbie for launches a limited edition collection ready-to-wear and accessories. Jackets and handbags are infused with the dolls’ signature pink color and classic pieces from the French fashion house feature both the Balmain logo and Barbie-inspired fonts. To accompany this launch, three unique Barbie and Ken NFTs will be auctioned online. They’ll wear looks from the collaboration, and each of the Barbie avatars comes with a bespoke, Barbie-sized Balmain x Barbie ensemble for digital and physical pairing.

LOEWE collaborates with Taken away as if by magic

Courtesy of LOEWE/Juergen Teller

Studio Ghibli fans, get ready for the LOEWE x Taken away as if by magic collection. The capsule consists of ready-to-wear and accessories. You’ll find classic LOEWE models like the Amazona and the Puzzle bag infused with iconic Taken away as if by magic animations while ready-to-wear pieces like t-shirts and sweaters all feature motifs from the fantasy film. The collection includes several iconic characters, including the protagonist Chihiro and the witch Yubaba.

Apparis launches a collection of capsules for pets

Courtesy of Apparis

You love your Apparis outerwear and now your pup can match you with similar cold weather gear. The brand launched a Puppy & Me capsule collection, which includes puffer jackets, scarves and leashes for your best furry friend. Both of you can stay warm and stylish for winter 2022.

Solid & Striped launches a new line for children

Courtesy of Solid & Striped.

Everyone’s favorite swimwear brand, Solid & Striped, has launched a new line for kids. Swimwear ranges from kid-friendly swimsuits and printed swimsuits to small sunglasses for your kids. You’ll even find a pair of tiny Solid & Striped x Freedom Moses slides, so your little one can look stylish at the pool or beach. Buy all the drop on solidandstriped.com.

Vans x Sandy Liang Release Drop 3

Courtesy of Vans x Sandy Liang

Vans and Sandy Liang will release their third footwear and apparel collaboration on January 28. This collection is inspired by the 90s and childhood nostalgia, note the whimsical floral and butterfly prints. Cool pieces of note from the drop include an all-new Vans silhouette: the Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular. (It’s a high-top shoe with a deconstructed thin collar that has a fancy lace trim and a removable outsole.) Don’t sleep on Sandy Liang’s quintessential fleece jacket designs, either.