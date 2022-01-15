Danielle Brooks marries Dennis Gelin in a bespoke three-in-one Christian Siriano wedding dress

Danielle Brooks and married denis married this week in Miami at the historic Alfred DuPont Building to their two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel serving as bridesmaid.

The actress shared a handful of images from the special occasion on her Instagram on Thursday, along with details about their relationship and the intimate wedding ceremony. vogue. For her big day, Brooks turned to her longtime fashion collaborator Christian Siriano to create a custom dress worthy of this milestone. She said vogue that she always knew she wanted two dresses for her wedding and to work with two designers who are important to her. the Orange is the new black The star revealed the first look of a custom three-in-one Siriano dress to her husband ahead of the ceremony, explaining: the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the revelation. We have been friends since the beginning of my career.

For the ceremony itself, Broadway performers Jeremy Pope and Amber Iman performed performances of A Thousand Years and We Will Never Break, while the couple’s daughter served as flower girl and the newlyweds sealed love letters to each other at the altar they will open on their first day birthday. Brooks added, “I can walk down the aisle with my dad, Dunnell, who just had hip surgery after living with pain for two years, meant the world to me.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from.

Siriano created a lace-covered princess dress for Brooks that could also be styled into a bodycon dress and pants depending on where the night took her. She wrote about the designer on Instagram, Words cannot express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You have supported me from one of my first mats to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! I love you @csiriano. For her second outfit, the bride wanted to work with a black designer, choosing the brand Alonuko by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola. Finding a black wedding dress designer was very important to me. When I tell you I hit the jackpot by finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit the jackpot, she wrote. It was amazing to work with her and she even drove all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress would arrive on time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thanks for adding to my special day! Brooks finished the look with Chanel earrings and Nina heels.

The actress has kept her relationship with Gelin and her identity extremely private, but she publicly announced their engagement on New Years Eve 2020 in a since-deleted Instagram post. I never thought one of the best days of my year would come the last week of the year, she wrote. I’m going to marry my best friend. Been engaged!! So excited to be your wife. D&D until the end. The couple first met when Brooks hosted a game night for friends at her house. On my ride, all I could think of was the voice and brilliant smile of Danielles Southern, Gelin told vogue. I looked forward to our next meeting. During my trip, an act of divine intervention took place when I accidentally dialed a number for him. I was then and still am to this day, so glad it happened because we talked for hours and an instant bond formed between us. The rest of my trip was like floating on a new cloud.

More great stories from vanity lounge

Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict is in question

Caitrona Balfes Celtic Conquest, De Foreigner at Belfast

Can a new perfume revive eroticism?

The Queen mourns two of her ladies-in-waiting

21 wardrobe winners inspired by And just like that

The Life and Death of Rosanne Boyland, A Capitol Riot

From archive: Princesses behave badly

Sign up to The Buyline to receive a curated list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.