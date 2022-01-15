Kendall Jenner’s Dress and Other Celebrity Wedding Outfits

Connect with us

Watch: Kendall Jenner opens up about the ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore to a friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner’s daring dress change at her best friend’s wedding isn’t the first time a celebrity has been accused of “upstage” the bride.

The 26-year-old model first wore a blue silk dress, alongside a group of other bridesmaids, including Bella Hadid, for Lauren Perez’s wedding ceremony last year.

But when outfit changes took place later in the day for the reception, Jenner opted for a black dress, with mostly diamond-shaped cutouts from the waist down.

When Perez posted a series of snaps from her wedding night on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, revealing the black dress in question, fans wondered if it was “inappropriate” or “disrespectful.” But, as reported People magazine, Perez responded to a comment, “She (Kendall) looked stunning and I loved it!” Kendall added, “@laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding.”

Perez, the 30-year-old entrepreneur, married husband David Waltzer in November in a Jewish ceremony held in Miami.

American model Bella Hadid (L) and American model Kendall Jenner present Off-White creations during the Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris on September 27, 2018. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

The model’s Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were both bridesmaids for Lauren Perez’s wedding (Getty Images)

So what else do celebrities wear to weddings, and what other high-profile guest outfits stood out the most in the crowd? Here’s a roundup of some of the most iconic looks on the list…

Beyonce

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 16: Musician Beyonce Knowles (L) and Jay Z leave Opera Marigny following the wedding of Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson on November 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay Z at the wedding of Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson in November 2014, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images/WireImage)

Beyonce, 40, memorably wore a textured white skintight midi with matching platform heels (also matching husband Jay-Z, 52) to her younger sister Solange’s wedding. The do theme was all white, so it would have just been rude for her not to do it in this case.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Actresses Sophie Turner (left) and Maisie Williams arrive at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of their Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arriving for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding ceremony (PA Images/Getty Images)

Game of Thrones co-stars and BFFs Sophie Turner, 25, and Maisie Williams, 24, headed out to colleague Kit Harrington, 35,’s wedding in this reverse-coordinated ensemble, featuring black and Red. It looks like you can look cool at a ceremony.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at Ellie Goulding’s wedding to Caspar Jopling. (PA Images/Getty Images)

Singer superstar Katy Perry, 37, brought pastels and tie-dye to the wedding of fellow singer superstar Ellie Goulding, 35. Meanwhile, her partner Orlando Bloom, 45, accentuated the colors of Perry’s outfit with her dark suit.

Cara Delevingne

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Cara Delevingne attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Cara Delevingne at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in October 2018 (WireImage/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne proved she knows how to work a suit, with her tailored black tail jacket, trousers and top hat showing off the others at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The 29-year-old model paired the outfit with black stilettos.

Naomi Campbell

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Naomi Campbell and Debbie von Bismarck arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell and Debbie von Bismarck arriving at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018 (Getty Images)

Also at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Naomi Campbell, 51, wore a gothic-style dress and floral head covering. If you ever don’t know if you should dare a black or white dress for your wedding, opt for a fusion of the two, inspired by the top model.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, 41, was a ray of sunshine as she showed up to Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin’s Wedding in a dusty pink dress, honoring her on-screen A Capella group, the Bardens Bellas “Pitches representative”.

Amal Clooney at Prince Harry’s wedding

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: George and Amal Clooney leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

George and Amal Clooney leaving St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018 (Getty Images)

Amal Clooney, 43, wore a must-have bright yellow Stella McCartney dress to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, subtly matching George Clooney, 60,’s suit with a pop of pastel yellow.

