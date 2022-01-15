Kendall Jenner’s Dress and Other Celebrity Wedding Outfits

Watch: Kendall Jenner opens up about the ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore to a friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner’s daring dress change at her best friend’s wedding isn’t the first time a celebrity has been accused of “upstage” the bride.

The 26-year-old model first wore a blue silk dress, alongside a group of other bridesmaids, including Bella Hadid, for Lauren Perez’s wedding ceremony last year.

But when outfit changes took place later in the day for the reception, Jenner opted for a black dress, with mostly diamond-shaped cutouts from the waist down.

When Perez posted a series of snaps from her wedding night on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, revealing the black dress in question, fans wondered if it was “inappropriate” or “disrespectful.” But, as reported People magazine, Perez responded to a comment, “She (Kendall) looked stunning and I loved it!” Kendall added, “@laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding.”

Perez, the 30-year-old entrepreneur, married husband David Waltzer in November in a Jewish ceremony held in Miami.

Read more: Kendall Jenner Wears a Lace Bodysuit in Lingerie Selfie: Here’s How to Get the Look

The model’s Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were both bridesmaids for Lauren Perez’s wedding (Getty Images)

Read more: Kylie and Kendall Jenner showcase their extensive bikini collection on Instagram

So what else do celebrities wear to weddings, and what other high-profile guest outfits stood out the most in the crowd? Here’s a roundup of some of the most iconic looks on the list…

Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay Z at the wedding of Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson in November 2014, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images/WireImage)

Beyonce, 40, memorably wore a textured white skintight midi with matching platform heels (also matching husband Jay-Z, 52) to her younger sister Solange’s wedding. The do theme was all white, so it would have just been rude for her not to do it in this case.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arriving for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding ceremony (PA Images/Getty Images)

Game of Thrones co-stars and BFFs Sophie Turner, 25, and Maisie Williams, 24, headed out to colleague Kit Harrington, 35,’s wedding in this reverse-coordinated ensemble, featuring black and Red. It looks like you can look cool at a ceremony.

The story continues

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at Ellie Goulding’s wedding to Caspar Jopling. (PA Images/Getty Images)

Singer superstar Katy Perry, 37, brought pastels and tie-dye to the wedding of fellow singer superstar Ellie Goulding, 35. Meanwhile, her partner Orlando Bloom, 45, accentuated the colors of Perry’s outfit with her dark suit.

Read more: The best wedding gifts for every type of couple

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in October 2018 (WireImage/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne proved she knows how to work a suit, with her tailored black tail jacket, trousers and top hat showing off the others at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The 29-year-old model paired the outfit with black stilettos.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell and Debbie von Bismarck arriving at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018 (Getty Images)

Also at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Naomi Campbell, 51, wore a gothic-style dress and floral head covering. If you ever don’t know if you should dare a black or white dress for your wedding, opt for a fusion of the two, inspired by the top model.

Read more: Laura Whitmore reveals why she loved marrying husband Ian Stirling in secret

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, 41, was a ray of sunshine as she showed up to Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin’s Wedding in a dusty pink dress, honoring her on-screen A Capella group, the Bardens Bellas “Pitches representative”.

Amal Clooney at Prince Harry’s wedding

George and Amal Clooney leaving St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018 (Getty Images)

Amal Clooney, 43, wore a must-have bright yellow Stella McCartney dress to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, subtly matching George Clooney, 60,’s suit with a pop of pastel yellow.

Watch: Becky Hill shares juicy engagement details!