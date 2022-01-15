Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Dress and Other Celebrity Wedding Outfits
Watch: Kendall Jenner opens up about the ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore to a friend’s wedding
Kendall Jenner’s daring dress change at her best friend’s wedding isn’t the first time a celebrity has been accused of “upstage” the bride.
The 26-year-old model first wore a blue silk dress, alongside a group of other bridesmaids, including Bella Hadid, for Lauren Perez’s wedding ceremony last year.
But when outfit changes took place later in the day for the reception, Jenner opted for a black dress, with mostly diamond-shaped cutouts from the waist down.
When Perez posted a series of snaps from her wedding night on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, revealing the black dress in question, fans wondered if it was “inappropriate” or “disrespectful.” But, as reported People magazine, Perez responded to a comment, “She (Kendall) looked stunning and I loved it!” Kendall added, “@laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding.”
Perez, the 30-year-old entrepreneur, married husband David Waltzer in November in a Jewish ceremony held in Miami.
Read more: Kendall Jenner Wears a Lace Bodysuit in Lingerie Selfie: Here’s How to Get the Look
Read more: Kylie and Kendall Jenner showcase their extensive bikini collection on Instagram
So what else do celebrities wear to weddings, and what other high-profile guest outfits stood out the most in the crowd? Here’s a roundup of some of the most iconic looks on the list…
Beyonce
Beyonce, 40, memorably wore a textured white skintight midi with matching platform heels (also matching husband Jay-Z, 52) to her younger sister Solange’s wedding. The do theme was all white, so it would have just been rude for her not to do it in this case.
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones co-stars and BFFs Sophie Turner, 25, and Maisie Williams, 24, headed out to colleague Kit Harrington, 35,’s wedding in this reverse-coordinated ensemble, featuring black and Red. It looks like you can look cool at a ceremony.
Katy Perry
Singer superstar Katy Perry, 37, brought pastels and tie-dye to the wedding of fellow singer superstar Ellie Goulding, 35. Meanwhile, her partner Orlando Bloom, 45, accentuated the colors of Perry’s outfit with her dark suit.
Read more: The best wedding gifts for every type of couple
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne proved she knows how to work a suit, with her tailored black tail jacket, trousers and top hat showing off the others at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The 29-year-old model paired the outfit with black stilettos.
Naomi Campbell
Also at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Naomi Campbell, 51, wore a gothic-style dress and floral head covering. If you ever don’t know if you should dare a black or white dress for your wedding, opt for a fusion of the two, inspired by the top model.
Read more: Laura Whitmore reveals why she loved marrying husband Ian Stirling in secret
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson, 41, was a ray of sunshine as she showed up to Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin’s Wedding in a dusty pink dress, honoring her on-screen A Capella group, the Bardens Bellas “Pitches representative”.
Amal Clooney at Prince Harry’s wedding
Amal Clooney, 43, wore a must-have bright yellow Stella McCartney dress to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, subtly matching George Clooney, 60,’s suit with a pop of pastel yellow.
Watch: Becky Hill shares juicy engagement details!
