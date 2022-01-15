Three-goal second goal propels Northern Michigan hockey past number one Minnesota State





MARQUETTE, Mich. The Northern Michigan Wildcat hockey team scored three second-period goals en route to defeating the No. 1 Minnesota State Mavericks, 4-2, on Friday, January 14. Minnesota State would record the first goal of the game with less than two minutes left in the opening period, when Julian Napravnik fired one from the glove side on the Mavericks’ second power play. Smith and Furry assisted on goal. The Wildcats had the first five shots on goal of the game, but the Mavericks would increase the pressure and outrun the ‘Cats 12-8 in the first 20 minutes. Rico DiMatteo stopped 11 shots in the period. OLYMPICS: The entire US Olympic men’s hockey team has played college hockey, including 15 current players The Wildcats were 0-1 on man advantage in the first while the visiting Mavericks converted on one of two opportunities they had. The ‘Cats would open the second period again shorthanded, but successfully fended off another advantage opportunity from Maverick. With 12 minutes to play in the 2nd period, André Ghantous beat the goalkeeper and scored his 7th score of the season. Mack Byers would get credit for the assist. The Wildcats would return to the penalty spot midway through the period, but NMU’s special teams once again scored a big hit, killing another dangerous Maverick power play. Despite spending a lot of time with a man down, the ‘Cats took a 2-1 lead on a breakout opportunity when Ben Newhouse wiggled the string on a wrist shot. David Keefer and Hank Crone would get the assists. Just over a minute later, AJ Vanderbeck showed patience on a breakaway, worked it behind the net and scored his 17th of the season. This tied him atop the nation’s scoring charts. Mikey Colella recorded the assistant. BEANPOT: 11 Numbers to Know in Beanpot Tournament History The Wildcats would take a 3-1 lead in the 2nd intermission. The Mavericks led in shots on goal 19-15 after two periods of play. Northern would be called for his fifth penalty two minutes into the third period, but the Cats’ penalty elimination unit was again important, keeping the Mavericks out of the net. Minnesota State would make it a 3-2 game with 10:52 left in the third. Connor Gregga would get the Mavericks goal, with assists from Livingstone and Krajnik. The Wildcats would get their second power play of the game with 9:27 left in the period, but Mankato managed to hold a one-goal fight. The Mavericks pulled their goalie to close out the third period and the Wildcats pushed the extra forward away, scoring an empty net in the dying seconds of Andre Ghantous, his 8th goal of the year. Goals Maverick forward Julian Napravnik scored the first goal of the game on the power play in the dying minutes of the first period.

Andre Ghantous would get the equalizer for the Wildcats with 12 minutes left in the second. Ghantous would tip the goalkeeper, cut left and bury his 7th of the season. Byers would get the help.

The Wildcats would take a 2-1 lead with just under three minutes left in the second period. Ben Newhouse beat the goalkeeper’s glove side for his 4th goal of the season. David Keefer and Hank Crone participated in the game.

AJ Vanderbeck scored his 17th goal of the season just over a minute later to give the ‘Cats a 3-1 lead. Mikey Colella would get the help.

The Mavericks made it 3-2 in the third with a goal from Gregga. Livingstone and Krajnik assisted on goal.

Andre Ghantous will score an empty goal in the dying seconds for his 8th goal of the year. Key statistics Rico DiMatteo finished with 30 saves in the game and a .938 save percentage en route to his 13th win of the season.

Andre Ghantous led the way on offense with a pair of goals for two points.

Hank Crone and Ben Newhouse led the team with three shots apiece.

The Wildcats were outscored 32-18 in the game.

The Wildcats combined to block 20 shots, led by Van Unen, Newhouse and Crone. Following Both teams will be back tomorrow night (January 15) from the Berry Events Center. The puck drop is scheduled for 6:37 p.m.

