Megan Fox gets edgy in corset dress with Fianc Machine Gun Kelly – Footwear News





All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have stepped out for the first time since their engagement. The couple were spotted in Milan on Friday heading to the Dolce & Gabbana showroom. Fox opted for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered in a black leather coat lined with a leopard print. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves.

MGK and Fox in Milan on January 14. CREDIT: Simona Chioccia/IPA/IPA/SplashNews.com Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck sweater with gray plaid pants with lots of zippers and pockets. MGK accessorized her look with chunky necklaces and rings and wore black leather platform combat boots. Related Fox donned dainty black lace-up heels for her outing. Her sandals featured a thin strap over the toes and a long ankle strap that wrapped around several times. The high heel reaches at least 5 inches.

The duo have distinct fashion tastes that only blossomed when they started dating. Fox, who credits her look to her stylist Maeve Reilly, is known for her edgy outfits that incorporate styles like bodycon pieces, baggy leather tees and sheer materials. When it comes to MGK's aesthetic, he typically opts for laid-back styles like easy sweaters, flowy tank tops, structured tailoring, and durable denim that play into his rockstar persona while helping to execute his stylish eye effectively. For footwear, it is often seen in sneakers and boots.

