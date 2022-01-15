Bridezilla didn’t get a refund for her dress so she went ballistic to the store instead but it didn’t end well…





ALTHOUGH weddings are usually happy events, the planning process can bring out the worst in people. It can be extremely time consuming and stressful and can turn anyone into a bridezilla. 3 Bride Was So Annoyed With Bridal Shop She Started Destroying Dresses Credit: Reddit 3 She was cutting them up Credit: Reddit A bride-to-be went berserk after a bridal shop refused to refund her $500 deposit for a dress, but what happened next is hard to believe. Video posted to Reddit showed the enraged, now-pregnant woman entering the shop with a pair of scissors and cutting holes in wedding dresses hanging from the racks. It was a bizarre form of recovery, considering she probably had to shell out thousands of dollars for the many dresses she had destroyed. The cut lasted over a minute before the woman took her place in the shopkeeper’s chair. According to Reddit users who translated the voices in the clip (which are in Mandarin), the person filming is a store employee. The employee continually urged the customer to stop cutting and told her that she would have to pay thousands of dollars in reimbursement for all those dresses. Obviously, the customer is too crazy to care. Reddit users were horrified by the woman’s authoritative behavior. Hope she was forced to pay, adults throwing tantrums are ridiculous, one person commented. Another user explained why the behavior was so retrograde: the purpose of a deposit is for the company to keep it if the customer decides they no longer want the product for some reason. This lady thinks that because she doesn’t want it anymore, she should get the deposit back? Others praised employee behavior: Observe and report is usually the safest response when dealing with crazy people. Don’t engage them, just let them bury themselves in evidence while the police arrive, one wrote. yeah i was just thinking [the employee] handled this really well, just kept calm and (apparently) kept telling her the prices of everything without aggravating her, said a second 3 She was probably forced to pay all the damages Credit: Reddit We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/4463425/bridezilla-didnt-get-refund-for-dress-went-ballistic-cutting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

