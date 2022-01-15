Taylor Era starts with a pair of wins





Stillwater, Okla. – Make his debut under the direction of the head coach Dustin Taylor , the Oklahoma State men’s tennis team picked up a pair of wins, beating Lamar, 6-1, and shutting out Bryant, 7-0, inside the Greenwood Tennis Center on Friday. The Cowboys started the day with a game against Lamar, where the double point went the Cardinals way. Court three was the first to finish, where a tied contest featuring OSU Leighton Allen and Fran Pini fell in the way of Martin Garcia-Ripoll and Taylor de Lamar, 7-5. Luke Hammond and Sebastien Nothhaft faced Juan Jose Rodriguez and Daniel Sancho Arbizu with a constant battle in favor of Lamar, 7-6 (5). Although the point was decided, the first court played. USO Tyler Zinc and alex garcia won their match against Max Amling and Filippo Salsini, 7-6 (5). OSU swept the singles game, taking all the ground to secure their first victory of the season. Second year alex garcia dominated on court two with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Filippo Salsini. Sebastien Nothhaft then gained momentum in court three against Lamar’s Max Amling, 6-4, 6-1. Freshman Fran Pini made his singles debut against Joshua Taylor and won in thrilling fashion, 6-4, 6-1. Senior Luke Hammond picked up a straight-sets victory 6-4, 6-4 followed by Leighton Allen on court four. The second delivered against Jose Rodriguez, 6-4, 7-5. On court one, Tyler Zinc completed the score by beating Daniel Sancho Arbizu, 7-6(4), 6-1. The Pokes had a quick turnaround with a revenge contest against Bryant. The doubles point came quickly, the duo of Tyler Zinc and alex garcia inflicted an impressive shutout on the first court against Leonardo Mileikowsky and Marcus Maculy, 6-0. Luke Hammond and Sebastien Nothhaft got OSU on the board with a 6-4 win over Burger and Lorenz. Although the point has been decided, Leighton Allen and Fran Pini played on court three, winning in a thriller against Grant Pertile and Diego Trejo 7-6 (4). Similarly, each Cowboy won the first set on their respective singles courts. Junior Tyler Zinc was quick on the first court against Nick Lorenz, 6-2, 6-2. Fran Pini followed closely after on short six against Bulldog Jean Baril, 6-1, 6-3. Leighton Allen wasted no time and took short four against Leonardo Mileikowsky, 6-2, 6-2. Next, alex garcia took control on court two against Teague Burger, 6-4, 6-3. Luke Hammond closed out the day with a back-and-forth battle on court five. Hammond won the first set, 6-4. Tied throughout the second, the senior emerged triumphant 7-6 (13) over Diego Trejo. Next, the Cowboys will have their first road test of the year when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Jan. 17. Oklahoma State 6, Lamar 1 Singles competition 1. Tyler Zinc (OSU) beat Daniel Sancho Arbizu (LAMAR) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 2. alex garcia (OSU) def. Filippo Salsini (LAMAR) 6-1, 6-1 3. Sebastien Nothhaft (OSU) def. Max Amling (LAMAR) 6-4, 6-1 4. Leighton Allen (OSU) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez (LAMAR) 6-4, 7-5 5. Luke Hammond (OSU) def. Brandon Do (LAMAR) 6-4, 6-4 6. Francois Pini (OSU) def. Joshua Taylor (LAMAR) 6-4, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. alex garcia / Tyler Zinc (OSU) def. Max Amling/Filippo Salsini (LAMAR) 7-6 (7-5) 2. Juan Jose Rodriguez/Daniel Sancho Arbizu (LAMAR) defeats. Luke Hammond / Sebastien Nothhaft (OSU) 7-6 (7-5) 3. Martin Garcia-Ripoll/Joshua Taylor (LAMAR) def. Leighton Allen / Francois Pini (OSU) 7-5 Match Notes: Finishing order: Doubles (3.2); Singles (2,3,6,5,4,1) Oklahoma State 7, Bryant 0 Singles competition 1. Tyler Zinc (OSU) def. Nick Lorenz (BRYANT) 6-2, 6-2 2. alex garcia (OSU) def. Teague Burger (BRYANT) 6-4, 6-3 3. Sebastien Nothhaft (OSU) def. Sepehr Raissi (BRYANT) 7-5, 6-4 4. Leighton Allen (OSU) def. Leonardo Mileikowsky (BRYANT) 6-2, 6-2 5. Luke Hammond (OSU) def. Diego Trejo (BRYANT) 6-4, 7-6 (15-13) 6. Francois Pini (OSU) def. Jean Baril (BRYANT) 6-1, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. alex garcia / Tyler Zinc (OSU) def. Leonardo Mileikowsky/Marcus Macaulay (BRYANT) 6-0 2. Luke Hammond / Sebastien Nothhaft (OSU) def. Teague Burger/Nick Lorenz (BRYANT) 6-4 3. Leighton Allen / Francois Pini (OSU) def. Grant Pertile/Diego Trejo (BRYANT) 7-6 (7-4) Match notes: Finishing order: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,6,4,2,3,5)

