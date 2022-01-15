HARD New York Style: Bracelets and Rings

HARD IN NEW YORK has always been known for her style, and this even extends to the jewelry worn by her gentlemen. If you’re looking to create your own style with jewelry, there are plenty of pieces to choose from, but bracelets and rings are the best choices to start with. Discover our collection of bracelets and rings below! And remember, if you don’t see exactly what you want, contact us and we can custom create it just for you!

HARD NEW YORK Men’s Fashion Accessories

This collection of fashion accessories by HARD NEW YORK is an exceptional choice for those who like life on a more aggressive side. Our collection of rings, bracelets, necklaces, watches, earrings, and sunglasses are guaranteed to turn your casual look into one that’s downright badass. Turn heads wherever you go! Stand out from the crowd with HARD NEW YORK style! HARD NEW YORK men’s fashion accessories have been specially designed by hard working people for hard working people.

Rings for the modern man

While some people have massive fingers, many men have thin fingers that seem to work best with thin bands. Also, because thinner bands are more stylish than wider bands, they are generally best suited for professional settings or events where you may want to look your best. You can find rings at any price, but generally you get what you pay for. So it’s worth spending a bit more for something that will last more than a few months. If you’re trying to shop online but aren’t sure what types of items are available in your size or style, get in touch with one of our members – we’d love to help!