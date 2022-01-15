Claudia Schiffer: “Fashion photography in the 90s was not made for immediate consumption” | Celebrities

Claudia Schiffer says fashion photography was never “designed to be consumed instantly via social media.”

The 51-year-old model laments the changes in the industry, with digital media overtaking many print magazines to celebrate the launch of her ‘Captive!’ photobook. Fashion photography from the 90s linked to an exhibition she organized at the Museum Kunstpalast in Düsseldorf.

Asked about the difference between analog and digital photography in fashion, she tells PENTA:

“Today, the editing is done on screen and the images are instantly available via social networks.”

The catwalk queen suggested the magazine was more culturally important, but the filming budget required her to travel longer and connect more with the people she worked with. “

She explains, “In the 1990s, magazines were like the fashion bible, and every cover and page was enthusiastically scanned. Budgets were much bigger and location shoots could literally last more than a week. Many friendships were made during this trip. “

Some of his friends met on these trips, such as fashion moguls Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen, became books containing photographs by talented photographers.

Regarding the “strongest” shot in the book, Claudia said: Style conversation.

“The most memorable images are often provocative and challenge the perception of femininity. See the work of Juergen Teller. It shows you beauty in another way.

This pattern reflects the fact that the times “resonate now” due to the current tendency for people to “collaborate” to come up with new ideas.

She added: “The boom was driven by a global desire for fashion and a range of media from MTV to mainstream magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and new security guards with style titles such as The Face, Self Service, iD and V Magazine. . ..

“The 90s gave birth not only to supermodels, but also to superstar designers, stylists and photographers. And fashion. Vintage jeans, tight-fitting dresses and sneakers, grunge by Mark Jacobs or Helmut Lang. Wear a Chanel jacket in a suit. It was a unique, fun and cool mix of high and low. Now that so many young creatives are working together and building from scratch. It really resonates. “