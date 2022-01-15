RHOSLC’s Jen Shah applauds at dress fashion critics reunion





Shah-mazing or fashion fail? jen shah | arrived at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion in a very over-the-top purple velvet Jean Louis Sabaji dress and it didn’t take long for the memes to have her rolling. With feathered shoulders and a crystal design hanging from the neckline, fans began comparing the reality star to everything under the sun, namely Disney villain Yzma from New Groove Emperors. A Housewives Addicted fan account shared a side-by-side of Shah and Yzma with the caption: Cleary Yzma from Emperors New Groove was the fashion inspiration for Jens’ reunion. The reality star wasted no time in clapping, pointing out that the couture ensemble was actually a page on Cardi Bplaybook. It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that, she wrote. The WAP singer previously wore the number to the American Music Awards in November 2021. Although Shah set the record straight, Twitter continued to leak memes. Jen Shah as Theodore Pauley, one user wrote, referencing the purple creature from Monsters Inc. I just can’t see her looking at her dress now. Another commented that the outfit was terrible. While Shah’s outfit took center stage, she wasn’t the only one facing criticism. Bravo fans were less than happy with the look of the ladies across the board. Following the release of the reunion show outfits, fans flooded the comments section on the Bravo by Betches Instagram account. Why do they all look like they went shopping at a bad prom dress store? one user asked, while another joked, More stylists need to move to Utah. Someone else chimed in: No, no, no. Meredith Marks The Christian Cowan dress also drew a handful of comparisons, with fans saying it looked like everything from a nurse at Elton Johns Hospital to a puppet. Whitney Wild Rose, for her part, wore a green velvet dress by Liastublla that seemed to be a fan favorite. heather gay arrived in a navy velvet dress, Lisa Barlow rocked a metallic purple number and Jennie Nguyen wore a shimmering purple number. While Mary CosbyThe outfit of s would have probably been that of the books, the reality star did not attend the meeting. As you heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come, which disappointed me greatly, Andy Cohen said during a January broadcast of his SiriusXM radio show. I spoke to him on New Years Eve a few hours before I went on air. We had a long talk, and this is her story to tell, but I felt like she no longer found any gratitude in being on the show. Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



