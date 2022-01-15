Fashion
five style tips and tricks you need to know
Living in the United Arab Emirates, we spend most of our time trying to stay cool. Opting for light, baggy silhouettes and sandals for nine months of the year makes us want to don oversized sweaters and leather pants as the mercury dips below 25°C. Visitors arriving from climates much colder can laugh residents sitting near the beach in boots.
It’s not just a desire to show off our winter investments. It is also a question of acclimatization. Who hasn’t gone out on their balcony in the 18C, shivered and put on an outfit more worthy of a cool autumn day in Europe? But, after the morning commute, as the weather warms up, that turtleneck more often than not starts to feel like a bad idea.
The key to functionality and winter fashion lies in a few clever styling tricks. These tips below will show you how you can embrace your turtlenecks, outerwear, and tall boots.
Everything revolves around this base
When dressing in freezing climates, it’s all about base layers. Anyone who has been in snowy climates knows the importance of thermals. However, base takes on a different meaning in warmer environments such as the United Arab Emirates, where the temperature does not drop too low.
To make you feel effortless when styling your look at the start of the day, always make sure your base is a key part of your ensemble. So if you’re on the go and things are starting to heat up, you don’t mind showing off your sleek white t-shirt or silky shirt.
love your diapers
A layer or two is a fun way to experiment and can help elevate any outfit, especially in the colder months. From contrasting prints to textures and even stacking accessories, you can dress up even the simplest looks.
Always work from the bottom up. If the day is warmer, consider adding a shirt under a slip dress or opt for materials such as chiffon, mesh and lace. Another tip is to look for sleeveless outerwear, like a long blazer or trench-style jacket.
boss the boots
When it comes to wearing boots, it’s all about planning. If you’re going from home to an air-conditioned office or venturing out for the night, you can embrace this season’s knee-high boot trend.
Unlike street style stars in New York and London, who wear shearling and thigh-high styles, look for loose silhouettes or boots that open up at the top, allowing some air to flow through . A cowboy boot is another great option to try, paired with a prairie-appropriate lace white dress.
Chunky Chelsea boots and combat-style lace-up shoes are also in fashion. Ending at the ankle, they’re perfect for daytime wear, as long as the rest of your look isn’t too heavy and hot. This means that if you plan to eat lunch al fresco, steer clear of chunky jeans or knit dresses. Always wear with a pair of fine cotton socks for more comfort. They can prevent moisture and perspiration.
pantyhose time
We always wear pants when it’s hot outside, so why not amp up your look with some tights? Forget those 40 denier multipacks and look to opaque pieces that feature patterns or embellishments. Even the most renowned design houses have embraced the trend, offering logo-splattered looks ready to make a splash any time of the day. Work them into a monochromatic look before you brave a color or two for an easy way to update your wardrobe. Pair it with a chunky boot for extra style points this season.
lady and the turtleneck
The turtleneck is a minimalist essential. Whether you opt for a shirt or a sweater, the problem is that it’s still a gamble if after a few hours your neck is drenched in sweat. If you still want to make that style statement, there are three ways to do it.
First, go for a design where the neck is loose. This allows your body to breathe, which means hopefully you won’t be standing under the AC unit flapping your wings wishing you could take it off.
The next one is obvious, but layer your turtleneck so you can take it off at noon and put it back on at sunset. This means your outfit won’t be quite complete for most of the day, but it gives you options if your plans suddenly change.
Third, adopt the turtleneck, but not as you know it. Look at the turtleneck bib, also known as the collar. Evolved to be worn over your outfit, it looks stylish with a crisp white shirt.
Updated: January 15, 2022, 04:13



