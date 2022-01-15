The Bachelor Season 26, Episode 2: Fashion Do’s and Don’ts

The single person Season 26 has officially started – welcome to week #2! While there has already been drama and tears, there have also been some questionable fashion moments! Let’s talk!

Welcome to the second week of The single person Season 26, featuring the main man himself, Clayton Echard! This week was already a lot of tears (like going back to that very moment Clayton read that letter from those students and kids about Michelle’s season), laughs, drama, and so much more – Great!

Phew, after all that, welcome to the second week of The single person Season 26. All of the above pretty much sums up the whole episode, right?

In terms of fashion, whether it’s the good, the bad or the ugly, we certainly have all fronts covered here, so be sure to stay tuned!

*In case you haven’t seen The single person Season 26, Episode 2 again, there may be spoilers ahead, so beware!*

Some of the most fashionable women so far: Hilary Duff and Gabby

Some of the least fashionable women so far: Cassidy and Shanae