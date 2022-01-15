Romperjack on ‘Shark Tank’: How much does it cost, who are the founders and where to buy men’s rompers?





For ‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneurs, there’s no telling when inspiration might strike. Sometimes their ideas help fill a void, while others rely on innovation. However, some realize that there might be a shortage of a certain type of product with high demand and therefore decide to fill that void. That’s exactly how Romperjack was born, and now they’re all set to dominate the world of menswear. But the question remains: do they have what it takes to impress Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Guest Shark, Peter Jones? Let’s find out! RELATED ARTICLES ‘Shark Tank’: How did HelloPrenup manage to manage $150,000 with two Sharks despite low sales? ‘Shark Tank’: A Sneak Peek into Hidrent’s $300,000 Deal With Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner What is Romperjack? If you’ve been looking for ways to bring playful and fun elements into your wardrobe, Romperjack’s wide range of men’s rompers will help you do just that! According to the website, “Romperjack is a premium brand of men’s rompers and jumpsuits. Our rompers have the perfect tapered fit and are designed to look stylish for any occasion.” Who are the founders? Justin Clark and Wyatt Thompson are the founders of Romperjack. In an article by Startup storyClark mentioned that he was an entrepreneur and started an app called Whiz Tutor before he joined medical school. But browsing Kickstarter, he noticed that a brand named Romphim had managed to raise $330,000 instead of its $10,000 goal in just three days. That’s when Clark decided men’s rompers were the way to go and created Romperjack. “The first thing that came to mind was the product’s fit for the market. They had this instant explosive traction and they didn’t have a single competitor,” Clark said. “So I gave them a competitor, MEEEE,” he explained. “I remember that day I called a few friends and quickly asked them for funding that would be used to help design the rompers and buy the inventory. After about a minute of showing up, they all agreed. My other Whiz Tutor Co-founders have all agreed to help as well,” Clark added. What is the price and where to buy? You can buy Romperjack clothes at his website. The brand is currently on sale, with rompers starting at $69. Where is Romperjack now? Romperjack has certainly made waves, seeing as he’s been featured in publications such as GQ, Esquire, and Buzzfeed. Who will steal the deal? Since Romperjack is a clothing brand, chances are Daymond John is the one to take the bait as he is a leading expert in the industry. But if their number is not impressive, there is a good chance that he will refuse them too! Daymond John with a gnome from Wendy’s Gnome Shop (Shark Tank/ABC) Watch the latest episode of the show featuring products like Romperjack, Roq Innovation, VaBroom and Must Love. Missed an episode? Want to catch up? Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Not only that, you can also watch old seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes. ‘Shark Tank’ Season 13 Episode 11 airs on ABC on January 14, 2022 at 8 PM ET

