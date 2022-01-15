Warriors get back on track in spectacular fashion against Chicago Bulls





Update 01/15/2022 –

05:48



Ait’s the Warriors were going through their worst run of the season last month, they faced a complicated match tonight against the Chicago Bulls. If they wanted to return to their usual state, they obviously had to win away from home. There was no better way to assert their dominance than against the Chicago Bulls, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Coach Steve Kerr decides to give Klay Thompson a gradual return to activity as he fully regains his best form. Tonight the star did a full practice before the game, but he watched the whole game from the bench. Kerr was going to give him minutes if the game was tough but he wasn’t needed tonight. Same Stephen Curry Wasn’t it necessary tonight as he only played 28 minutes and still scored 19 points. But the players who don’t get as many minutes are the ones who responded tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Defensively, they were able to control most Bulls players with ease. However, by Zach LaVine an early knee injury in the first half was a major part of Chicagothe performance of. From that moment it was easy to see how the Bulls would struggle to win the match despite Warriors choose not to use their stars too much. In the end, the massacre ended in a 138-96 away win for Golden state. What’s next for the Warriors and Bulls? Despite tonight’s disastrous defeat, the Chicago Bulls maintain a 27-13 record as one of the best teams in the league. They have a quick trip to Boston against the Celtics Saturday without Zach LaVine. Tonight’s win was a breath of fresh air for them as they get back on track with a 31-11 record. They have a complicated trip to Minnesota face the timber wolves on Sunday. Coach Steve Kerr expect to have both Clay Thompson and Stephen Curry back in shape after the necessary rest they had tonight.

