Beatrice Borromeo’s “sublime” dress at a “bucolic” wedding is the symbol of “modern royalty”

The wedding celebrations of Béatrice Borromée and Pierre Casiraghi began on July 25 with a civil ceremony and a reception for 700 guests at the Grimaldi Palace and the Hotel de Paris, in Monte Carlo.

The celebrations continued in August with a religious ceremony and feast in the Italian town of Stresa, on Lake Maggiore. The couple chose the beautiful location because it is located on one of the islands belonging to the Borromeo family. Beatrice donned at least five different dresses but looked stunning in all of them. For the civil ceremony, she made three outfit changes, and two of them were beautiful Valentino dresses. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry: Expert on why the couple are ‘constantly holding hands’

Maison Valentino explained that the wedding dress for the civil ceremony “was created in a pale pink and gold lace chiffon, designed by creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Poccioli”. For the hair, Beatrice opted to braid her blonde locks and wore a crown of colorful flowers. The quirky headband has been described by fans of the royal family as “an elegant symbol of modern royalty”. For the religious ceremony, she wore two Giorgio Armani dresses. DO NOT MISS

For the pre-wedding dinner at Lake Maggiore, she wore a “casual” romantic lace-trimmed white dress with sheer sleeves. A long-sleeved white dress with a long veil was chosen for the service while a long dress in flowing silk tulle was chosen by Beatrice for the dream reception. The spectacular white Grecian dress featured a full skirt and train. The Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported that “the lunch ceremony was private, with the family present only”.

“Then off to parties for about 600 guests.” A royal reporter for the Italian publication described the couple’s arrival at the party. “Husband and wife arrived hand in hand, all dressed in white. She, with flowers in loose curls, in a dress with long sleeves and embroidery. “Him, with a light shirt and pants and a blue jacket.

“The style of the evening was reminiscent of a French wedding: simple, elegant, ‘bucolic’ but refined.” TV and celebrity style expert Miranda Holder commented on the stunning Armani silk dress with diamond brooches that Beatrice chose for the final reception. She said: “This dress is absolutely stunning and a perfect example of simplicity executed perfectly equals the sublime. “It perfectly flatters her beautiful figure and manages to be both stunning and understated.”

