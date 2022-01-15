Fashion
Hilarious Dad Catches Daughter Dressing Up Without Him: Heartbroken
A dad ambushed her daughter when she did not invite him to play with her.
The hilarious video is from ICT Tac family man @dre2cray. the dad has 4.2 million subscribers who tune in to watch his fun parenting vlogs and marriage. Now that @dre2crays’ daughter is 3 years old things have changed in their relationship as she has become more independent. But in a viral position, dad wasn’t quite ready to let go.
When I catch my daughter dressing up without me, he noted.
In the video, her baby girl was dressed as Wonder Woman and was playing with her doll in her room. Then the father burst in the door wearing a tulle dress, a silver tiara and heels. He lip-synced to Fantasias Free Yourself, singing If You Don’t Want Me, Then Don’t Talk To Me. Finally, he comically (but not actually) pushed his daughter out of frame.
Turned 3 and thinks she’s too big for dad, he wrote in the caption with a crying emoji.
The hilarious video received over 9 million views and 1.7 million likes on ICT Tac.
I caught my daughter watching The princess and the Frog without me, and we haven’t spoken since. It was an hour ago. I’m heartbroken, a user joked.
If my daughter stops inviting me to tea parties, I take paternity leave, another noted.
I felt that. Mine had a mini spa day in her room with bears. It hurts, man, someone wrote.
