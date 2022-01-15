SI Swimsuit Model Camille Kostek Puts Her Dress at Risk: I Had to Pray She Would Go

Camille Kostek knows a thing or two about heating things up.

Just before the official end of 2021, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model attended the SI Awards in Florida with her longtime boyfriend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. The former cover girl made jaws drop when she rocked a gold cutout dress by famed fashion designer Usama Ishtay that proudly displayed her assets. The 29-year-old completed the look with a soccer ball clutch.

Fast forward to 2022, and the star is already making a splash with new episodes of TBS’s “Wipeout,” where she serves as the plot host. The extreme obstacle course series, hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, was previously the best new show of summer 2008. It attracted an international audience that spawned several spin-offs and specials, including this latest popular interpretation.

Kostek spoke to Fox News about the daring dress she wore, what it’s like to host “Wipeout,” and how she’s sweating in the new year.

FoxNews: You recently attended the SI Awards in Florida and wore a gorgeous, yet daring dress. What is the story behind this dress?

Camille Kostek: You get the best moments through spontaneous decisions and that’s exactly what this dress was about. It was going to be the end of 2021. It was going to be my last paperback appearance of the year.

Rob and I were going to be together at the event, which is very rare since it was football season when the awards ceremony was held. So I wanted something that was going to be a very wow moment. I wanted to feel very glamorous, especially knowing that there would be no holiday parties that year.

I wanted a wow dress. I wanted to end the year on a high. And there’s this designer I’ve admired for a while. I got in touch, and I had this vision of the dress, and it came to life. I had never tried on the dress before landing in Tampa. About three hours before the show, I had my hair and makeup done. I then put the dress on and had to pray for it to fit.

And it fits so perfectly. I had never tried it before so I had no idea how it was going to fit my body. Everything was done on Zoom in terms of measuring every inch of my body. But it fits so perfectly. It was a big risk. I had a backup robe just in case, but it looks nothing like this. It’s a glamorous, sparkly, hip and risque dress. That’s what really happened. It was all or nothing. So I’m very happy that it came together.

FoxNews: Speaking of the New Year, a lot of people want to kickstart their health goals in 2022. It’s no secret that you’re a big dance advocate. What advice or tips would you give to someone who wants to sweat but also have fun?

Blocks: Oh, that’s easy. Everyone can dance. It doesn’t mean you’re good. But everyone can move their body and have a good time. For me, when I’m not in the mood to work out, I like to do what I call dance cardio.

I’m not a fan of running. I don’t like hitting treadmills or an elliptical trainer. For me, I love putting on music and clearing up floor space. It doesn’t even have to be a gym. You just want to dance and get that body moving. It’s so fun and liberating. We all have this little child within us. And I think it’s the most fun way to get moving and put a smile on your face. Put on some of your favorite songs and you’ll be dancing for 15 minutes straight.

FoxNews: When you look at your 2019 cover for SI Swimsuit, what comes to mind?

Blocks: Just wow. For me, it would be that the only limits people have in their lives are the ones they set for themselves. I would say it’s something I learned on my own. When I look at this cover, it’s like, wow, the second you start believing in yourself fully, you can make your dreams come true.

I stopped comparing myself to others, especially in an industry where it’s so easy to compare yourself to others when it comes to modeling and how you look in your body, especially in a swimsuit. The second I let go of those fears and limitations, I was able to fulfill my dreams, like appearing on this blanket.

This is a message that I want to share with everyone. Stop limiting yourself. Be bold, be bold, be brave and believe in yourself. The best things come out of it and you get closer to your true self. I think the best things come out of pushing the boundaries. So every time I see this cover, I see someone who believed in themselves. She believed she could, she went to get him and look what happened. To this day, I still love talking about it because I get those euphoric feelings like it happened yesterday. So my message? Dark.

FoxNews: “Wipeout” has new episodes in time for the new year. How exciting is that for you?

Blocks: I love it. I’m having so much fun on set. It’s exciting for me to watch these episodes because I remember how everything happened and I can relive that excitement I felt. So I’m still looking forward to it. And I love that it’s a family show. I can gather my friends, my boyfriend, even my family, especially the nieces and nephews who are so young. Everyone can watch it and enjoy it together.

FoxNews: Looking back, what made you want to get involved in “Wipeout”?

Blocks: As soon as I saw the headlines that a revival was coming back to TBS, I knew I had to get involved in some way, either as a host or as a contestant. who can participate in the obstacle course. There was no doubt, no hesitation.

So I was very, very excited when they asked me to be one of the hosts because I was having so much fun. I can go to work every day, talk with candidates and share their stories. I manage to laugh or sometimes even to always cry tears of joy. I feel very lucky to have this job. I’m very happy that “Wipeout” is back.

FoxNews: You are a field host, but would you ever consider competing at some point, even if it was a one night only event?

Blocks: Absoutely. I think we should have a host episode and nobody teams up. I think it should all be individuals running the course (laughs).

FoxNews: It has been reported that you are afraid of the dark and always use a night light. What would it take to complete a challenge completely in the dark?

Blocks: Oh my God! See, I’m not afraid of heights. I’m not afraid to fly. I’m not afraid of many things. But the dark is scary. I don’t even like horror movies. What would it take? I mean, look, after I just said be fearless and push yourself and stuff (laughs).

I have to say I would. But I would only do it if I was challenged, and I had to prove something to myself and to others. Maybe it would be something like how long can I last after you close the door and turn off all the lights. So it wouldn’t take much. I just can’t promise how long I’ll be able to go without wanting to cry or finding the light (laughs).

“Wipeout” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TBS.