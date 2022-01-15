Tom Holland Fronts Pradas Mens Spring 2022 Ad Campaign





spider-man actor, Tom Holland, is at the forefront of Prada’s Spring 2022 men’s advertising campaign. Photographed by David Sims, the British actor strikes a pose in a selection of shots against a colored background. The campaign, which follows the theme “In the Mood for Prada”, highlights the relationship between clothing and the body. The actor, who next appears in Unexplored, adjusts her red-toned leather jacket and highlights the all-black look underneath. In another look, the former dancer shows off a chiseled chest in a cardigan and pants VIDEO THINGS OF THE DAY In an accompanying video, Holland can be seen putting on clothes, then taking them off and baring his chest as he said, “Dress up. To undress. Get dressed. Prada. Related: Fans Think The ‘MCU’ Is Damaging The Spider-Man Trilogy, And Here’s Why Tom Holland strikes a pose for a new fashion campaign the Spiderman: No Coming Home The actor has been in the news lately, appearing in one of last year’s most successful blockbusters. Co-creative directors of the luxury fashion house, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are obviously keen to capitalize on the hype. Prada has a solid track record of hiring successful movie stars for its campaigns, including Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan and Ezra Mille. They have also worked with actresses like Julia Garner, Shira Haas and Hunter Schafer.

The 25-year-old actor wore a custom Prada suit to the Los Angeles premiere last December of Spider-Man: No Coming Home. The handsome chocolate brown suit featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels and pleated trousers. Prada explained Holland’s hiring: “In a recontextualization of a world-renowned figure for his action hero roles, Holland here becomes an embodiment of the Prada man of today – a rich inner life informing his outward projection of himself, “These images cement minute actions and reactions, close and sweet moments – the relationship between clothing and body, the gestures of dressing and undressing alive in the imagery. Instead of a cinematic panorama, Holland is portrayed through portraits, intimate and real. The images connect – his gaze holds ours, and our attention. He performs on camera, with intent – ​​but it is a performance of himself,” the statement continues.

Related: Kylie Jenner Trolled For Gifting Stormi PRADA Bag As Travis Takes Her To Food Drive Holland could host the Oscars Prada could have made a wise choice by hiring Tom Holland as the face of their brand. He was rumored to have been approached by the Academy to host the Oscars this year, the The Hollywood Reporter claimed the Academy had “contacted him to explore this possibility” Although the actor said he would like to do it, we don’t expect to see him in Prada at this year’s ceremony: “Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m too busy right now. I don’t have time. He added that he “would love” to do it.

