Fashion
Best Winter Sale on Designer Fashion and Jewelry This Weekend
With the first three-day weekend of the year comes another round of online sales.
Online retailers are offering mid-winter discounts on many cold weather essentials and brand name clothing. Here are the best sellers to shop through Monday, January 17.
Save 30-50% on select items including handbags, jewelry and shoes through Monday, January 17. Some of the biggest discounts include Tory Burch shopping bag in Monogram T coated canvas ($229.60, originally $328), COACH Beat leather shoulder bag ($385, originally $550), Timberland Women’s Courmayeur Valley Boots ($127.50, originally $170), UGG Women’s Super Fluff Slipper Slingback Sandals ($72, originally $120) and the Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdales Diamond Ring in Sterling Silver ($77, originally $155).
During its Winter Weekend Sale, Macys will be offering discounts on select departments. Some of the best discounts are on the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer ($99.95, originally $139.95), Pebble Reversible Tote Bag by Lauren Ralph Lauren ($99, originally $178), BCBGeneration Hooded faux fur coat for women ($120, originally $300), TruMiracle Diamond Solitaire Plus Pendant Necklace 18 (3/4 ct. tw.) in 14k White Gold ($1,355.70, originally $4,655.90) and the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa Created by Macys ($2,199, originally $4,225).
From now until Monday, January 17, caspar is offering 15% off its branded mattresses and 40% off pillows. The biggest discounts are on the Original mattress ($985.50, originally $1,095), the Wave hybrid mattress ($2,290.75, originally $2,695), and the Original Casper pillow ($58.50, originally $65).
Designer products are at the center of Nordströms weekend sale. Some of the items included in the 60% discount are the Alexander McQueen Logo Slide Sandal ($180, originally $450), Oversized graphic hooded t-shirt with Givenchy gothic logo ($567, originally $945), Alexander McQueen slim fit faded jeans ($256, originally $640) and Brunello Cucinelli nylon backpack ($1,377, originally $2,295).
This weekend is the time to take advantage of Wayfairs 72-Hour January Clearance Sale. Some of the best furniture on sale is Steelside Avera L-Shaped Executive Desk ($147.99, originally $343.98), Office 17 floors Arsenault ($166.99, originally $355), 17 story computer desk with shelf for home office study desk ($105.99, originally $219.99), Albright Three Post TV Stand ($164.99, originally $389), Joss & Main Claris 69′ L 8-Drawer Double Dresser ($1,340, originally $3,380) and Brayden Studios Nitta 44′ W 6-Drawer Chest ($1,049.99, originally $4,395).
A winter weekend sale is scheduled to select Bed, bath and beyond elements. Some of the best deals include Breville Plus Juice Fountain ($127.99, originally $159.99), Ninja Professional Advanced 9-Cup Food Processor with Auto-iQ Preset Programs ($99.99, originally $129.99), Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum ($149.99, originally $199.99), Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager ($99.99, originally $129.99), Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Quart Air Fryer ($199.99, originally $229.99) and the Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush in Opal Gray ($119.99, originally $149.99).
