



Sergio Gmez is quite comfortable with the naked woman hanging on the wall. Antonio Bonilla’s larger than life oil painting of a young woman touching herself intimately adorns a wall in Back to picture, his framing shop and gallery on Valencia Street between 20th and Liberty. The professional picture framer of more than 30 decades is, indeed, in his element. You have to dress the painting, he explains, referring to the framing. In this case, the painting of the woman was left undressed. Because it’s too big, says Gmez. At about five feet in diameter, he and his staff instead stretched the oil painting over bars to mount it on the wall. Bonillas’ show wrapped up last month, and the staff will soon be stripping down and covering that painting with wax paper to protect the oil paint from smudging and temperature fluctuations. It will be rolled to a diameter of ten to 12 inches in diameter for storage. You have to do it in a big role because if you do it, so small, you break the paint, he says. It can take 90 years for an oil painting to fully dry, says Gmez. This painting is only ten years old, so there are still 80 left, he adds. It is one of many pieces in the gallery of Bonilla, a Salvadoran artist whose work Gmez describes as sarcastic and feismo (ugliness). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> La Creacin por Bonilla/The Creation by Bonilla, an oil painting by Antonio Bonilla at Back to the Picture on January 12, 2022. Photo by Anlan Cheney. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> El Sueo Americano/The American Dream, an oil painting by Antonio Bonilla at Back to the Picture on January 12, 2022. Photo by Anlan Cheney. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> La Traicin/The Betrayal, an oil painting by Antonio Bonilla at Back to the Picture on January 12, 2022. Photo by Anlan Cheney. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Details of Antonio Bonillas’ painting, El Jucio De Paris en el Burdelo de la Vida, El Seisa/The Paris Trial of the Bordello Life, El Siesa, at Back to the Picture on Jan 12, 2022. Photo by Anlan Cheney.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Details of Antonio Bonillas’ painting, El Jucio De Paris en el Burdelo de la Vida, El Seisa/The Paris Trial of the Bordello Life, El Siesa, at Back to the Picture on Jan 12, 2022. Photo by Anlan Cheney. Case in point: a small Bonilla painting nearby depicts a pale, pot-bellied man in an American-flag speedo with a beer in his hand. He approaches a slender, tanned woman lying naked on a beach from behind. As the man encroaches, the woman faces in the opposite direction, perhaps transfixed by the appearance of watermelon in the water. The piece is called El Sueo Americano or The American Dream, and Gomez chose a dark frame with a gold interior rim and distressed accents. The color comes out better because it’s darker [frame] that surrounds it, he says red and blue among the predominant golden yellows, browns and beiges. Another smaller painting called La Traicin or La Trehison shows a woman riding a seated man in an, uh, familiar way as the sun sets over a body of water. This man also grabs a beer and a dark human figure crouches under the couple’s chair in a posture of humiliation or despair, viewers may wonder. Compared to the last piece, the colors and the sky are brighter in this work. For this reason, says Gmez, he chose a lighter, all-gold frame. Gold is a classic. It combines with the piece a lot of yellow inside, he says of the repeated use of gold when framing the Bonillas pieces. And it brings out the reds.

