Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst admits she struggles to dress as baby bump grows

Chloe Crowhurst agrees to give up her evening dresses and stilettos now that she is pregnant. Proving that the mom-to-be, 24, has a hard time saying goodbye to her glamorous clothes, she took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo that showed her modeling a sequin-covered mini dress and shared that she had a “love-hate relationship” with clothes since her bump appeared. Posing with a made up face and her blonde locks up in a chic outfit, Chloe exudes beauty in the capture. Telling her followers that she needs to rethink her wardrobe since becoming pregnant, she wrote, “If it’s sparkly, I want it. “Don’t be fooled by this glam, I live in pajamas and a dressing gown and look homeless 80% of the time because I have a love-hate relationship with clothes right now. I don’t haven’t quite learned how to dress a bump yet.”













Picture: chloecrowhurstx/Instagram)

“Oh my god Chloe you look so beautiful pregnant,” a fan wrote alongside the photo. Another added: “The fittest pregnant woman ever.” “Chloe is stunning like the dress” and “You are beautiful baby xxx”, more joined. This week, 2017 Love Island star Chloe shared the happy news that she’s expecting a baby with an Instagram post. Sharing her joy at preparing to welcome a bundle of joy into the world, she wrote, “2022…when 2 becomes 3.











“We can’t wait to meet you, my little one. It’s been an overwhelming last few months, but I’m super excited for the future and making memories with my own little family.” Alongside the post, Chloe shared a snap of an adorable knitted baby outfit, a Polaroid image of her growing bump, and an ultrasound capture.













Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)















Picture: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Do you like to read about celebrities? Sign up for all the best celebrity news from the Mirror here . Chloe’s boyfriend, Leeds-based videographer and photographer David Houghton, also shared the message in his Stories and wrote: “My family”. The bombshell dated several famous faces before settling down with David. She was in a relationship with Sam Gowland on the show, who became Chloe Ferry’s boyfriend, and before that she dated TOWIE’s Jon Clark. Have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

