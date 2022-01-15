Fashion
Andy Sachs, is that you? Anne Hathaway’s Mini Dress and Fringe Remind the Internet of Her Devil Wears Prada Look | fashion trends
Fans of the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada are collectively losing their minds online after Anne Hathaway posted several photos sporting bangs her beloved character Andrea Sachs had in them. Yes, you read that right. Photos rule the internet right now, and we’re here for that fashion moment.
Anne took to Instagram to post several photos of herself wearing an alluring collared floral mini dress, serving up Parisian vibes for the fall season, al Andy Sachs. She captioned the post, “Grazie/Merci/ThankYouForever.” The star debuted her new wispy bangs in the photos. After which, many fans noticed that she took a step back in time. And we absolutely agree.
Looked:
READ ALSO | Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway wear the same tight black dress for their shoots
Anne’s post immediately garnered millions of likes and several thousand comments. Fans of The Devil Wears Prada also dropped comments pointing out Anne’s resemblance to her iconic character’s style. One user wrote: “Andy? Is that you?” Another commented, “Oh Andy you look so chic.”
See some of the comments here:
The only thing that didn’t resemble Andy Sachs’ Devil Wears Prada aesthetic was that Anne didn’t wear Prada for the shoot. Her mini-collar ensemble and coat come from the shelves of luxury brand Valentino. The boots are signed Giuseppe Zanotti and the jewelry Bulgari.
Anne’s mini-length set comes in a black hue adorned with multicolored floral motifs. She cinched the long-sleeved dress with a trendy matching belt and wore it over a white collared top. A chic navy notch lapel trench coat, sheer black stockings and black leather boots completed the star’s look.
Anne styled her ensemble with a yellow chain Valentino bag, diamond-set rings and dainty earrings. A sleek ponytail with bangs, bright pink lipstick, tons of mascara, blushed cheeks and heavy eye makeup complete the glamorous choices.
Did Anne Hathaway’s new look remind you of Andy Sachs?
