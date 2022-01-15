Step inside this fashion insider’s cozy London townhouse





His only montage is that a stucco eagle sits above the portico of Alison Loehnis’ house, an American power station in London. In fact, it’s a very British eagle, notes the fashion director, president of Luxury and Fashion at Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet. Two years ago, her family of four landed in the Georgian townhouse, set in a 19th-century garden square with Ionic colonnades and Aquiline statuettes. Attributed to Scottish landscape architect John Claudius Loudon, the residence is one of several residences purportedly built to house victorious officers returning from Wellington. The London home of Alison Loehnis, President of Luxury and Fashion at Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet, was designed by De Rosee Sa; in the living room, Picasso prints, a Vaughan table lamp, Arne Hovmand-Olsen and Paolo Moschino LTD chairs. sofa fabric. Simon Brown Fabrics from Soane, Romo, Colefax and Fowler mingle in the master bedroom; Photograph by Massimo Vitali. Simon Brown Figueres Cashmere Blanket Gabrielle Hearst Beetle Medium Resin Bowl Dinosaur Drawings Stevie Glazed Ceramic Vase Marloe Marloe Backgammon Set in Eucalyptus Marquetry and Leather Alexandra Llewellyn The Loehnis family’s instinct to come back was also strong. Her husband, Alexander, who works in financial communications, grew up there and took Loehnis to see his childhood residence early in their relationship. It was a hidden secret oasis, with a wonderful sense of privacy but sort of a community, she recalls. When their current home came up for sale, Loehnis looked beyond insensitive interventions to see big bones and proportions. Claire Sa and Max de Rosee of architecture and design studio De Rosee Sa revived the classic character of the houses, improving Georgian moldings and architraves and restoring much of the original layout. In the basement, a narrow garage has become a storage room that leads to the pantry and kitchen, freeing the formal entrance from daily clutter. (I like the warmth but not the clutter, Loehnis notes.) Removing the existing rear extension, meanwhile, allowed a kitchen and family room (they call it the Cozy) on one level. The kitchen opens to a dining area with a De Rosee Sa table and 1960s chairs by Arne Wahl Iversen. Simon Brown Tuppy arrives from the garden, designed with landscapes of tulips; table and chairs by Jo Alexander. Simon Brown Cubism Earthenware Box The Object Small marble and brass box Aria Kelly Wearstler Ebony, leather and stainless steel bar set Lorenzi Milan Settling into one of the two Arne Hovmand-Olsen lounge chairs in her living room, Loehnis recounts the decorating process. This piece is a good example of items found at auction in the French console of the late 1800s, the travertine table. Picasso prints flank the fireplace, supporting a symmetry befitting Georgian persuasion. Meticulous memorabilia is mixed in, including finds from John Martin (a favorite gallery owner) and rock clusters collected at Pantelleria. My husband and daughter collect them for hours. Italy reappears in the couple’s room with a large format photograph by Massimo Vitali. Jooney Woodward Loehnis in the living room wearing a Saint Laurent shirt, Mother jeans and Christian Louboutin boots ( net-a-porter.com ); 18th century French panels, Lorfords sofa. NET SUSTAIN Large Pebbled Bowl Vanderohe Curio Swirl Recycled Marble Medium Vase Tom Dixon Capri Dolce Vita by Cesare Cunaccia Assouline Medium Juniper Berry Scented Candle Home fragrances LOEWE My tastes in interiors are broader than my fashion, notes Loehnis, the image of casual composure. I’m more inclined to color. Shades intensify throughout the home, with a Grenache guest bath and whimsical blue bookcase that was intended as a family hangout until a busy Zoom schedule turned it into his workspace staff. Alexander got his own oak-paneled think tank, while another upstairs room was reconfigured as an office for their son. The whole family and more can gather at the bespoke De Rosee Sa lacquered table, which recently expanded to 14 seats for its first Americans and Friends at London Thanksgiving. The versatile lower level extends into the backyard, from which the family’s Norfolk terrier, Tuppy (as in Tuppence), demarcates. De Rosee Sa worked with Tulip Landscapes to create a classic rectangular garden, complete with flowerbeds, a Himalayan cherry tree and steps leading to the gym, framed in black wood. Alison appreciated that the old and the new blended well in creating a detached house with soul and atmosphere, Sa says of the results. Home is such an extension of your style, adds Loehnis, whose latest finds combine comfort (an Erdem blanket) and collectability (a Vanderohe Curio bowl). In furniture, as in fashion, she notes, buy only things that last.

