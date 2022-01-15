Fashion
the new look is with fringes and a designer mini dress
Do you remember Andy from The Devil Wears Prada? Anne Hathaway changed her look and took inspiration from the iconic character she played in the film to do so. With the bangs and the designer mini dress, it looks like it came right out of Miranda Priestly’s office.
The devil wears Prada is one of the most beloved films of all time, especially by those with a passion for fashion and, despite more than 10 years having passed since it first landed in cinemas, many are those who watch it again with pleasure when it is rebroadcast on television. Fans of the legendary Andy will be delighted to hear that Anne Hathaway, the actress who embodied her, changed her look inspired by her “alter ego”. The result? He seems to have come out of Miranda Priestly’s iconic office.
The glamorous look of Anne Hathaway
Remember Andy’s transformation from a retro-styled old-school journalist into a super fashion wizard? Anne Hathaway’s new look appears to be reminiscent of the ones she wore on the set of the iconic movie. The actress appeared on social media in a super glamorous version, wearing a Valentino mini dress, a black model with all-over colorful embroidered flowers, a white peter pan collar and a vertiginous miniskirt. To complete it all, she chose a pair of transparent tights and the must-have shoes of the moment, those with maxi wedges and square heels.
Anne Hathaway in Valentino
Anne Hathaway cut her hair
Beyond the glamorous outfit in full Andy style, there is an additional detail in Anne Hathaway’s look that seems straight out of the mythical film. The actress not only changed her hairstyle, opting for a high and casual ponytail, she also cut the bangs, making them slightly showy like in The Devil Wears Prada. How many fell in love with her in this version? Looking at Hathaway with bangs is like going back in time at least 10 years: despite the passage of time, she has remained the same as when she was Andy.
Elisabetta Canalis relaunches opaque tights: the party look with the mini kimono dress
