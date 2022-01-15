Top Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Gunna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and More





Outerwear had a big time this week, literally. In an Italian parking lot, Blumarine designer Nicolas Brognano struck his best model pose in a round Yeezy Gap jacket, bundled up in a beanie, hoodie and sweatpants. In New York, Matthew Mazur frowned for a photo of himself in a large lavender fur coat that he teamed with a pleated denim skirt and matching XXL fur boots. Marc Jacobs also had fun wearing a Marc Jacobs print coat with optic white Balenciaga platform boots. It’s not just the boys who have fun with their coats and jackets. Dua Lipa glared red at the camera in a Balenciaga leather jacket with the house logo debossed on the chest while Devon Lee Carlson hopped on the speedway jacket trend. Carlson paired hers with a delicate zipper skirt, as did Sami Mir, who wore her oversized racing jacket with a red zipper dress and a pair of knee-high socks. As for those who live in warmer climates, Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sara Brady wore bucket hats near the beach. Hills happens to be a moss green knit beanie created by Emily Dawn Long, one of the hottest pieces lately. But the best accessory here? The duo smiles. Gunna had a stellar fashion moment. To announce his Pushing Ps video, the rapper and fashion darling posed next to a private plane wearing a pair of flared green sweatshirts, Prada sunglasses and a Fendi monogram fur bag. Finally, Kim Kardashian stepped into a full Balenciaga look this week that included a large oversized brown coat, a super clingy top and a pair of jeans. waders for a total bomb call. Take this for some stellar outfit inspiration. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from from.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/best-fashion-instagrams-kim-kardashian-dua-lipa-gunna The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

