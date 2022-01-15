Fendi Men Fall 2022 – WWD

“The desire to party is back. That’s what Silvia Venturini Fendi thinks, as she reflected on the “dressing ceremony, which we risked losing” given the lack of special moments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she feels that “this need has come back in full force”.
The collection she presented for the fall was clearly aimed at meeting this need. The looks were refined and mixed dandy touches and feminine elements, but were never too formal. For example, the traditional Vichy tweeds and houndstooth patterns have been revisited, in reduced or enlarged versions.
Venturini Fendi worked with new proportions and mixed different shapes, returning to the short double-breasted jacket it presented for spring but also offering more fluid volumes.
“I hate the word comfort – we’ve been wearing pajamas and sweats for too long – but nobody wants to feel constrained in stiff or formal clothes,” she said.
Thus, blazers look like capes and coats open on the sides or in the back to allow freedom of movement and the addition of inserts. The pants were also split at the back of the ankles. Bermuda shorts were roomy and wide pants swayed with a trailing half skirt. Outerwear was marked by dropped shoulders and Dolman sleeves.
Fendi’s craftsmanship was reflected in the engraved O’Lock shearling and intricate intarsia shearling. The O’Lock chain pattern appeared as a new monogram on the coins.
The color palette was mostly understated and natural, with hints of strong raspberry and mocha, with the designer emphasizing textures and bold graphic patterns.
The Fendi man is not a clove flower and will know how to have fun with the brand’s panoply of accessories including, this season, numerous jewels. While “cufflinks used to be their go-to jewelry,” the designer says, now is the time for men to wear delicate floral brooches, crystal FF pendants and O’Lock necklaces, as well as this pearl necklace evergreen.
And what better way to dress than to wear a Baguette in the same fabric as the clothes – “almost an extension” of the clothes, Venturini Fendi said – or oversized like an embossed FF soft trunk. At the other end of the spectrum, the brand’s bestseller has been reduced to a miniature chain bag or presented in metal and plexiglass.
Other accessories included two-tone wingtip Chelsea boots, patent O’Lock loafers with scalloped trims and a new sneaker with a stretched FF logo. The Peekaboo bag has been reduced to a large structured shopper with FF logo inserts, also presented in the season’s Gingham check wool, named Peekaboo FForty8.
There were plenty of striking sunglasses, and the designer turned one of the most classic men’s accessories into a ‘fetish’, displaying watches on Mary Jane brogues fastened with wristwatch straps.
Venturini Fendi also showcased the brand’s first wallet for cryptocurrency as the O’Lock pattern and Baguette design were transformed into luxury tech accessories for the Ledger Nano X, the leading digital hardware wallet for cryptocurrency. currency and digital assets.
Whatever the motto, Fendi’s fall collection will have customers pulling out their wallets.