Fendi Men Fall 2022 – WWD





“The desire to party is back. That’s what Silvia Venturini Fendi thinks, as she reflected on the “dressing ceremony, which we risked losing” given the lack of special moments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she feels that “this need has come back in full force”. The collection she presented for the fall was clearly aimed at meeting this need. The looks were refined and mixed dandy touches and feminine elements, but were never too formal. For example, the traditional Vichy tweeds and houndstooth patterns have been revisited, in reduced or enlarged versions. Venturini Fendi worked with new proportions and mixed different shapes, returning to the short double-breasted jacket it presented for spring but also offering more fluid volumes. “I hate the word comfort – we’ve been wearing pajamas and sweats for too long – but nobody wants to feel constrained in stiff or formal clothes,” she said. Thus, blazers look like capes and coats open on the sides or in the back to allow freedom of movement and the addition of inserts. The pants were also split at the back of the ankles. Bermuda shorts were roomy and wide pants swayed with a trailing half skirt. Outerwear was marked by dropped shoulders and Dolman sleeves. Fendi’s craftsmanship was reflected in the engraved O’Lock shearling and intricate intarsia shearling. The O’Lock chain pattern appeared as a new monogram on the coins. The color palette was mostly understated and natural, with hints of strong raspberry and mocha, with the designer emphasizing textures and bold graphic patterns. The Fendi man is not a clove flower and will know how to have fun with the brand’s panoply of accessories including, this season, numerous jewels. While “cufflinks used to be their go-to jewelry,” the designer says, now is the time for men to wear delicate floral brooches, crystal FF pendants and O’Lock necklaces, as well as this pearl necklace evergreen. And what better way to dress than to wear a Baguette in the same fabric as the clothes – “almost an extension” of the clothes, Venturini Fendi said – or oversized like an embossed FF soft trunk. At the other end of the spectrum, the brand’s bestseller has been reduced to a miniature chain bag or presented in metal and plexiglass. Other accessories included two-tone wingtip Chelsea boots, patent O’Lock loafers with scalloped trims and a new sneaker with a stretched FF logo. The Peekaboo bag has been reduced to a large structured shopper with FF logo inserts, also presented in the season’s Gingham check wool, named Peekaboo FForty8. There were plenty of striking sunglasses, and the designer turned one of the most classic men’s accessories into a ‘fetish’, displaying watches on Mary Jane brogues fastened with wristwatch straps. Venturini Fendi also showcased the brand’s first wallet for cryptocurrency as the O’Lock pattern and Baguette design were transformed into luxury tech accessories for the Ledger Nano X, the leading digital hardware wallet for cryptocurrency. currency and digital assets. Whatever the motto, Fendi’s fall collection will have customers pulling out their wallets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/mens-fall-2022/milan/fendi/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos