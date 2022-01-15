Fashion
The best 2022 fashion trends on Instagram include dad hats and UGG shoes
When browsing Instagram, you often come across trendy outfits and It-girl fashion brands. The social media platform is a useful barometer for knowing what’s going on when it comes to what and who people are wearing. So, if you’re wondering which fashion trends will dominate Instagram for 2022, you’ve come to the right place. TZR brought in the app-designated trend expert, Darian Symone Harvin, to share his predictions. And, she has a lot of useful inside information to share.
Many trends that we will see [on Instagram will be] a new take on the trend you may already know about, she tells TZR. You can expect to see a resurgence in trucker hats and UGG boots, as well as a higher version of summer camp accessories. According to Harvin, the common thread running through all fashion outfits will be maximalism. Meanwhile, savvy shoppers will also make it a point to support artisan brands and smaller designers as they incorporate new pieces into their wardrobes. (Pro tip: You can now use the search tool on Instagram’s shopping page to discover new brands, including BIPOC-owned businesses, that live on the platform.)
Ahead, read the five fashion trends you’ll see all over your Insta feed this year.
dad hats
We’ve seen the trucker hat and the dad cap, and I’m sure we’ll continue to see more mesh back hats, Harvin says. Street fashion designers like Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk are already on board with the sporty helmet. If baseball caps aren’t exactly your cup of tea, you can always join the hat game with trendy styles like a crochet bucket hat.
Redefining luxury
Harvin predicts that the way we think about bullion coins and luxury goods will change. That is to say, a brand name alone is not enough to support people’s interests. The label must represent something. [This new kind of luxury] is actually about affordability and camaraderie within the community, she tells TZR. Think of Telfar [bags] they are not correct popular, they are popular because of what they represent. (Note the brand’s inclusive mantra: NOT FOR YOU FOR EVERYONE.) CISE’s Lizzos Protect Black Women handbag is another example of this fashion phenomenon. Her accessory is from a brand that wants to create positive social change for the black community.
UGG Shoes
In the early 2000s, every trend setter from Paris Hilton to the Olsen sisters wore UGG boots with denim miniskirts. Twenty years later, the lifestyle brand has retreated from that early fashion funk and repositioned ugly shoes as a wardrobe staple. According to Harvin, UGG’s comeback strikes that perfect balance between comfort and the factor you’re looking for in shoes. Acclaimed fashion girls like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber has all worn their UGG shoes nonstop in 2021. Even Kendall Jenner kicked off the new year with UGG ankle boots.
Luxury Maximalist Jewelry
Y2K-inspired maximalist jewelry like pearl necklaces and chunky rings will continue to be in style for 2022, but prepare for a more luxurious take on the designs. Harvin cites New York-based label VEERT as one of the places leading this charge. They raised [beaded jewelry] and made them feel luxurious, says Harvin. You can choose between gold vermeil or a solid gold version, depending on how much you’re willing to pay. Other jewelry brands like Annele offer cheerful creations inspired by nature and food, all handmade in Finland.
Vintage and second-hand fashion
Demand for used parts and vintage items will increase, according to Harvin. And brands are already preparing for this influx of buyers. For example, Insta-popular label MIAOU recently launched its own archive collection on Depop, which includes vintage pieces from cult designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood. Earlier last year Oscar de la Renta launched its own resale platform dubbed Encore while Nuuly, a subscription clothing service, offers customers the ability to resell products from any brand with Nuuly Thrift. There will be plenty of ways to make your shopping habits more eco-friendly in 2022.
