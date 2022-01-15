Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Yogita Bihani an ex-girlfriend after seeing Shamita Shetty in a similar outfit





Image source: IG/COLORS TV/YOGITA BHIYANI Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra refers to Yogita Bihani as ex-girlfriend when seeing Shamita Shetty in a similar dress Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra made headlines with their over-the-top romance on the show. The duo are often seen engaging in amusing banter and heated arguments. In a recent episode, we saw Karan Kundrra talk about his ex-girlfriend after seeing fellow countryman Shamita Shetty in a similar dress. Shamita was seen wearing a ruffled beige dress. Karan looked at her and immediately said to Tejasswi, “bilkul vaisi hi dress uske paas bhi hai” (she also has the same dress). Later, Tejasswi teased him that he remembered his ex. She told Rakhi Sawant that Shamita’s dress reminded someone of Karan. Rakhi ran to Karan and asked him to tell him the name. To which, he said his ex-girlfriend also wore the same dress. Just like Tejasswi, most viewers thought he was referring to Anusha Dandekar, but according to the images circulating on social media, it is seen that Yogita Bihani has the same dress as Shamita. Looked: However, there is no confirmation. Previously, former Bigg Boss contestant VJ Andy tweeted that Karan and Yogita were in a relationship. He had called ‘TejRan’ wrong. After Tejasswi and Karan’s growing closeness began on the show, Yogita had stopped tweeting or posting anything for Karan on social media. Previously, share was used to root Karan. Before Yogita Bihani, Karan Kundrra dated Anusha Dandekar for several years. Anusha had alluded to infidelity as the reason for their breakup. However, Karan has always kept quiet on this subject and said he respects Anusha and what they have. Therefore, will not talk about anything that would tarnish their image.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-15-karan-kundrra-calls-yogita-bihani-ex-girlfriend-not-anusha-dandekar-on-shamita-shetty-dress-see-viral-pics-2022-01-15-754592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos